johno1234:

Start, search for defrag and you will see it:

Retrim makes sure data is effectively spread across, avoiding problems with high usage on specific sectors.

As mentioned, make sure you have a backup before testing or applying retrim (as it may be too late for it to be beneficial, if the drive is really on the way out).

Also, use Disk Cleanup to delete unwanted files before running retrim. Click "Clean up system files" to delete updates, etc: