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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Moving from Skinny to Skinny without being a (known) Skinny customer
FonzieNZ

2 posts

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#323022 17-Oct-2025 12:25
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Long-time lurker, first-time caller

 

 

 

We have 2 properties - one has fibre broadband with Spark, and one has a 4G wireless modem with Skinny. Both accounts show up and are paid off our Spark account.

 

I recently got the 2nd property connected up to fibre (it just arrived in the area), and would like to 'swap' my 4G Skinny connection swapped to fibre. I contacted Spark, and they basically said they couldn't help, and for me to contact Skinny. Skinny so far have been unable to help - note that as far as I know I don't have a Skinny account - just the Spark account. I could feasibly create a Skinny account and order the connection through them, but I'm concerned that 1. they won't have any knowledge of the already-connected Skinny 4g connection, and 2. It won't be on the combined Spark bill as it currently is.

 

 

 

Does this sound like a normal situation, and what's the easiest way on sorting it out? It's been going on 3 days trying to get help from Skinny via Facebook messenger.

 

 

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KiwiSurfer
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  #3425774 17-Oct-2025 13:21
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Are you sure your wireless service isn't also with Spark? They also do 4G wireless broadband so you might actually have two Spark services. Seems strange for Spark to be selling a Skinny service.

 

If there are no voice phone numbers involved, I would suggest establish a new fibre connection with your preferred RSP (Spark or whoever) and once that is working you cancel the wireless broadband. Doing a transfer where you are both changing the RSP and also the type of connection sounds like a recipe for disaster.



FonzieNZ

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3425775 17-Oct-2025 13:29
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yeah, it's becoming apparent that this may be the case - I'm just confirming with Spark to confirm.

 

 

 

As you were, team.  

 

 

 

Thanks for your help.

bfginger
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  #3425849 18-Oct-2025 00:14
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Exactly what model of 4G wireless modem do you have? Is it Spark or Skinny branded? Does it have a Spark or Skinny branded sim card in it?

 

Some models can work with both wireless and fibre. 

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