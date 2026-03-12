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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark - 5G Coverage + data instability (Wellington & parts of Auckland)
michaelmurfy

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#324204 12-Mar-2026 10:58
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Something I've noticed is Spark coverage and speeds seem to getting far worse around the Wellington region with my phone often camping on 4G and getting incredibly slow, or unresponsive data. Things like the Ring app (for security cameras) are incredibly slow to respond often timing out and I've been having issues sending things like photos on messaging apps. I've also found that applications like Reddit and Instagram often fully time out.

 

It's been getting worse and it looks like Spark have not been really deploying additional 5G sites in the Wellington region. This is affecting multiple people I know so isn't just limited to my own phone.

 

Handover to RCG sites appears to also be sometimes affected with calls dropping when jumping onto Transmission Gully (when my phone connects to the North Grenada RCG site and also the Wainui Saddle Police site).

 

Outside of Wellington things get better but I've also noticed the same issues apply in some parts of Auckland.

 

Any others noticed anything iffy with Spark coverage in these areas? I suspect it's to do with Samsung kit in these regions powering their network vs Nokia kit elsewhere.




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idanoo
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  #3469326 12-Mar-2026 11:00
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I'm seeing similar in certain areas in Auckland too, mostly on the North Shore. Often I'll be driving around and have Spotify completely drop out with "No internet connection". Data just completely stops working for at least 30+ seconds each time. No issues noted when swapping to OneNZ eSim.




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  #3469334 12-Mar-2026 11:12
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Too many FWA customers?

 

This is not limited to Spark.... I used to get 900mbps on One NZ 5G when it first rolled out now lucky to top 200 unless its like 2-3 in the morning




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  #3469336 12-Mar-2026 11:15
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It honestly feels like a handover issue compared to just being oversubscribed. It'll sit on one bar for an extended period and then eventually drop out and come back working again, and across all 3 major networks it's only noticeable on my Spark line at the moment




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MaxineN
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  #3469350 12-Mar-2026 11:25
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@gajan tagging for visibility 

 

 

 

I will also add that historically for me ChCh hasn't been that amazing on Spark and even worse where I work.

 

Have to remember some layers(I am referring this as the spectrum allocated) have weighting on it to try and keep it as usable and keep rsrp good.

 

That doesn't help if the layers your UE is sitting on is absolutely thrashed or already in cell edge conditions.

 

Spark is not immune. 2degrees and One NZ have the same problems, just different areas.

 

Edit: different kit would do it too




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michaelmurfy

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  #3469351 12-Mar-2026 11:26
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idanoo:

 

It'll sit on one bar for an extended period and then eventually drop out and come back working again, and across all 3 major networks it's only noticeable on my Spark line at the moment

 

Yep experienced the same. No issues on One NZ but when I'm in Auckland (especially around the North Shore like you) I'd often lose data connectivity.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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richms
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  #3469359 12-Mar-2026 11:35
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I only use spark reluctantly on the tesla data because it is by far the worst network. Have many times had no data for a long time when driving the north western out near waterview - stuck in traffic and no music till I turn on my mighty mobile hotspot. Same on the upper harbour highway and also the known issues on the shore on onewa road, up near the bus depot on waipa street/top of rangatira road. Going up eskdale as well, plenty of dropouts. I found a web based "ping" to run in the browser and had that running to my home IP and I would regularly see 10-15% loss over a drive around the area.

 

These are the same areas where people I know who use spark as their work insists on buying from them have calling issues on volte calls dropping when driving around.

 

The spark network is trash. Their defenders are in denial of it since they never use data and are happy that they have coverage to make a call when in some obscure middle of nowhere place that the others dont have coverage in.

 

 




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  #3469361 12-Mar-2026 11:39
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richms:

 

[snip]

 

The spark network is trash. Their defenders are in denial of it since they never use data and are happy that they have coverage to make a call when in some obscure middle of nowhere place that the others dont have coverage in.

 

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




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  #3469363 12-Mar-2026 11:44
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Talkiet:

 

richms:

 

[snip]

 

The spark network is trash. Their defenders are in denial of it since they never use data and are happy that they have coverage to make a call when in some obscure middle of nowhere place that the others dont have coverage in.

 

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

Yeah, agree. Definitely sounds like the bro has a personal axe to grind with Spark.

michaelmurfy

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  #3469364 12-Mar-2026 11:47
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Talkiet:

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Personal experience that many are seeing right now? I actually forgot about my Tesla but am experiencing the exact same thing with mine and also am an admin on the main Tesla community pages on Facebook and see many with issues with data connectivity.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Aucklandjafa
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  #3469365 12-Mar-2026 11:53
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michaelmurfy:

 

Talkiet:

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Personal experience that many are seeing right now? I actually forgot about my Tesla but am experiencing the exact same thing with mine and also am an admin on the main Tesla community pages on Facebook and see many with issues with data connectivity.

 

 

Spark’s 3g network is non-existent for any data connection so any device sitting on that isn’t gonna have a fun time.

michaelmurfy

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  #3469379 12-Mar-2026 12:03
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Aucklandjafa: Spark’s 3g network is non-existent for any data connection so any device sitting on that isn’t gonna have a fun time.

 

Nothing to do with 3G. Teslas use Telstra sims roaming on the Spark network (using LTE/4G). They don't often connect to 3G and regardless, 3G is gone very soon. On a drive to Auckland I often find the car will lose mobile connectivity while my phone has full 4G coverage on Spark.

 

This is a little outside of the main issue but many people are seeing these issues with Teslas on the communities I'm in and I so honestly think it is something iffy on the Spark network causing this. We've had country wide outages on these sims caused by roaming issues on Sparks network (according to many sources - including sources within Spark).

 

If somebody has had a bad experience with a network provider it doesn't mean they have a personal axe to grind as you state especially when many others are noticing the same thing. I'm just making these issues more heard with a thread given I, along with many others are also seeing the same issues @richms bought up.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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MaxineN
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  #3469427 12-Mar-2026 12:10
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Talkiet:

 

richms:

 

[snip]

 

The spark network is trash. Their defenders are in denial of it since they never use data and are happy that they have coverage to make a call when in some obscure middle of nowhere place that the others dont have coverage in.

 

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

I respect your thoughts, however I just decided to add a 1hr data boost to my spark esim and did a quick test as I don't believe this reply holds any weight. In my area where supposedly I have "Good" coverage on 4G but barely existing 5G coverage I managed a slow 6mbps DL 1mbps whilst my UE camps on L700 at -109 rsrp with CA at L1800 at -124 and L2600 at -136.

 

Now I will be honest and say that where I am testing from is a known problem area, and yes I used to work for the big green circle... But your reply is quite unprofessional and I wouldn't say where I am testing from is in a "Good" coverage area and it does reflect reality in areas where users should have "Good" coverage but don't.

 

As I previously mentioned, One NZ is not immune. One NZ do have crap areas, however they are acknowledged and they do go on the metaphorical whiteboard of issues to fix. Anyone who lived in Belmont and Devonport could attest to how bad it was(and I think a tower went in to fix that area or the Belmont shops one was adjusted).

 

I also understand that not everything can be fixed and it will never be perfect, but this dismissal from your reply is pretty poor.




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boosacnoodle
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  #3469428 12-Mar-2026 12:10
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Talkiet:

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

I've been facing these issues in Christchurch since at least August last year. Reported faults many times and they just keep telling me silly things like to restart phone then eventually close out the ticket.

 

No data transfer is the predominant issue. Turning off 5G can help with this and is presumably due to poor tuning of their 3.5GHz coverage layer. But extremely slow upload can be another big issue.

 

Given that they don't appear to have - publicly, at least - launched their 5G Standalone network, you are forced to use their overloaded 4G upload layer - regardless of if you have 5G enabled or not.

 

It's worthwhile noting that on several new sites I've seen Spark had initially installed Samsung gear then removed & reinstalled new Nokia gear, ostensibly due to performance issues. The transition in vendor and the install/test/remove/reinstall process appears to have - sometimes significantly - delayed both their existing tower upgrades, as well as new builds.

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  #3469433 12-Mar-2026 12:16
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MaxineN:

 

Talkiet:

 

richms:

 

[snip]

 

The spark network is trash. Their defenders are in denial of it since they never use data and are happy that they have coverage to make a call when in some obscure middle of nowhere place that the others dont have coverage in.

 

 

I think your statement is a reflection of your personal experiences and doesn't reflect reality that well.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

I respect your thoughts, however I just decided to add a 1hr data boost to my spark esim and did a quick test as I don't believe this reply holds any weight. In my area where supposedly I have "Good" coverage on 4G but barely existing 5G coverage I managed a slow 6mbps DL 1mbps whilst my UE camps on L700 at -109 rsrp with CA at L1800 at -124 and L2600 at -136.

 

Now I will be honest and say that where I am testing from is a known problem area, and yes I used to work for the big green circle... But your reply is quite unprofessional and I wouldn't say where I am testing from is in a "Good" coverage area and it does reflect reality in areas where users should have "Good" coverage but don't.

 

As I previously mentioned, One NZ is not immune. One NZ do have crap areas, however they are acknowledged and they do go on the metaphorical whiteboard of issues to fix. Anyone who lived in Belmont and Devonport could attest to how bad it was(and I think a tower went in to fix that area or the Belmont shops one was adjusted).

 

I also understand that not everything can be fixed and it will never be perfect, but this dismissal from your reply is pretty poor.

 

 

My reply was a tone above a declarative, extreme statement that's clearly not true "The spark network is trash". Secondly, Rich then makes an assumption about anyone that dares to defend the network - suggesting that they don't even use data on the network.

 

Puhlease... My reply was fine literature in comparison to the stuff.co.nz inspired hysterical soundbite.

 

It's not possible to debate reasonably when someone starts from such a position, so I stand by the level of my reply.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

boosacnoodle
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  #3469436 12-Mar-2026 12:21
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I don't think the "network is trash" - but the resolution to faults logged cannot be described otherwise. This is fine - apparently - for 5G performance in major metro areas.

 

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