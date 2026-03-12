Something I've noticed is Spark coverage and speeds seem to getting far worse around the Wellington region with my phone often camping on 4G and getting incredibly slow, or unresponsive data. Things like the Ring app (for security cameras) are incredibly slow to respond often timing out and I've been having issues sending things like photos on messaging apps. I've also found that applications like Reddit and Instagram often fully time out.

It's been getting worse and it looks like Spark have not been really deploying additional 5G sites in the Wellington region. This is affecting multiple people I know so isn't just limited to my own phone.

Handover to RCG sites appears to also be sometimes affected with calls dropping when jumping onto Transmission Gully (when my phone connects to the North Grenada RCG site and also the Wainui Saddle Police site).

Outside of Wellington things get better but I've also noticed the same issues apply in some parts of Auckland.

Any others noticed anything iffy with Spark coverage in these areas? I suspect it's to do with Samsung kit in these regions powering their network vs Nokia kit elsewhere.