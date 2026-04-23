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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Business Email down? 23rd April
clinty

1204 posts

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Lifetime subscriber

#324536 23-Apr-2026 14:13
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Hi,

 

 

 

For sanity's sake can anyone else get to

 

 

 

https://webmail.sparkbusinessmail.co.nz/,  or access a spark Business email account at the moment 

 

On a job site with someone that is about to throw their phone at the wall

 

 

 

Clint 

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mmlakeman
107 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 9


  #3483490 23-Apr-2026 14:17
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Nope :-(

 

 

 

And also have a client who hasnt been able to connect for at least an hour . 



AskewDread
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3483493 23-Apr-2026 14:27
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nope its down, looks like they broke something, have a few customers calling us

 

trying to call Spark to find out whats happening but after 15min still on hold

Scowner
15 posts

Geek


  #3483497 23-Apr-2026 14:37
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grrr yes its down, just when i need to access to get my insurance policy for a claim

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