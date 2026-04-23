Hi,
For sanity's sake can anyone else get to
https://webmail.sparkbusinessmail.co.nz/, or access a spark Business email account at the moment
On a job site with someone that is about to throw their phone at the wall
Clint
Nope :-(
And also have a client who hasnt been able to connect for at least an hour .
nope its down, looks like they broke something, have a few customers calling us
trying to call Spark to find out whats happening but after 15min still on hold
grrr yes its down, just when i need to access to get my insurance policy for a claim
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.