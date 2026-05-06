Just got an email from Spark saying that they are "giving" me a free speed upgrade for a year.. ( From 100mbs to 500)

Anyone else being given a similar offer??

It will be interesting to see how targeted this is .. and whether at the end how many are prepared to pony up the extra $10 a month to keep it (assuming the same price differential remains)

In our case we'll be happy to drop back as its a holiday place and we certainly don't need the extra speed, but thinking about it, Its possibly also Spark trying to fend off poaching by Starlink in the region too.