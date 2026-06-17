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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark mobile data outage NZ wide
Linux

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#324942 17-Jun-2026 08:00
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SparkNZ mobile data is not working NZ wide they are aware of the issue started 5:45am

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timmmay
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  #3503653 17-Jun-2026 08:08
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It's affecting Skinny customers as well.



johno1234
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  #3503654 17-Jun-2026 08:10
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Working for me as I type this:

 

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  #3503655 17-Jun-2026 08:12
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@johno1234 Looks like service is now restored as of a few minutes ago



jamesrt
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  #3503660 17-Jun-2026 08:52
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Linux:

 

SparkNZ mobile data is not working NZ wide they are aware of the issue started 5:45am

 

 

Interesting; as I noticed on my train ride this morning it wasn't working correctly; but there was no outage listed on their website....

 

If they were "aware of the issue", it should have been a listed outage, IMO; otherwise what's the point of having an outage page??

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  #3503663 17-Jun-2026 08:59
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@jamesrt I suspect no one in the office to update website that time of the morning

Behodar
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  #3503664 17-Jun-2026 09:11
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I haven't noticed anything on Skinny in Whakatane. Have you tried rebooting your phone?

 
 
 
 

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gehenna
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  #3503668 17-Jun-2026 09:19
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Worst morning coffee email triage session ever.  Two phones and both were down so I couldn't even hotspot from one of them 😂

Bung
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  #3503670 17-Jun-2026 09:24
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jamesrt:

 

If they were "aware of the issue", it should have been a listed outage, IMO; otherwise what's the point of having an outage page??

 

 

If you can get it fixed before your call centre falls over or the press mention it you can pretend it never happened.

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  #3503690 17-Jun-2026 10:00
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Behodar:

 

I haven't noticed anything on Skinny in Whakatane. Have you tried rebooting your phone?

 

 

It was a known outage not sure how rebooting handset will help

richms
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  #3503696 17-Jun-2026 10:17
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gehenna:

 

Worst morning coffee email triage session ever.  Two phones and both were down so I couldn't even hotspot from one of them 😂

 

 

This is why mobile connectivity is something that should not be single sourced. Was sorted by the time I left home this morning as the data in the car worked, unless it didnt affect roaming connections like tesla use.




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  #3503697 17-Jun-2026 10:17
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Still seems a bit patchy. Having to listen to radio on my rounds today.

 

Youtube music keeps dropping on android auto just has the settings screen when the internet drops.

 
 
 
 

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gehenna
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  #3503715 17-Jun-2026 11:04
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richms:

 

gehenna:

 

Worst morning coffee email triage session ever.  Two phones and both were down so I couldn't even hotspot from one of them 😂

 

 

This is why mobile connectivity is something that should not be single sourced. Was sorted by the time I left home this morning as the data in the car worked, unless it didnt affect roaming connections like tesla use.

 

 

Yea sure, I'll diversify my mobile accounts in my personal phones because of redundancy and availability impacts due to the single instance in my entire life of both being down at the same time. 

Thorak
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  #3503735 17-Jun-2026 11:59
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Bung:

 

jamesrt:

 

If they were "aware of the issue", it should have been a listed outage, IMO; otherwise what's the point of having an outage page??

 

 

If you can get it fixed before your call centre falls over or the press mention it you can pretend it never happened.

 

 

 

 

Yeah they failed with that aspect, everyone was aware of it.

JemS
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  #3503821 17-Jun-2026 17:48
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I also hadn't noticed anything. Was actively using data on my commute at 6.45am this morning and it was all working. In the Manawatu.




 

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  #3503830 17-Jun-2026 19:02
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Linux:

 

@jamesrt I suspect no one in the office to update website that time of the morning

 

 

It wouldn't be a surprise if someone used their mobile (working from home) to ask for the website to be updated and the email just stayed in their outbox 😃 I am amazed these days how people are so reluctant to actually phone/talk to someone. I have told staff to discuss an issue with someone sitting less than 20m away and their response is that they will email them!

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