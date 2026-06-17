SparkNZ mobile data is not working NZ wide they are aware of the issue started 5:45am
It's affecting Skinny customers as well.
Working for me as I type this:
Linux:
SparkNZ mobile data is not working NZ wide they are aware of the issue started 5:45am
Interesting; as I noticed on my train ride this morning it wasn't working correctly; but there was no outage listed on their website....
If they were "aware of the issue", it should have been a listed outage, IMO; otherwise what's the point of having an outage page??
I haven't noticed anything on Skinny in Whakatane. Have you tried rebooting your phone?
Worst morning coffee email triage session ever. Two phones and both were down so I couldn't even hotspot from one of them 😂
jamesrt:
If they were "aware of the issue", it should have been a listed outage, IMO; otherwise what's the point of having an outage page??
If you can get it fixed before your call centre falls over or the press mention it you can pretend it never happened.
Behodar:
I haven't noticed anything on Skinny in Whakatane. Have you tried rebooting your phone?
It was a known outage not sure how rebooting handset will help
gehenna:
Worst morning coffee email triage session ever. Two phones and both were down so I couldn't even hotspot from one of them 😂
This is why mobile connectivity is something that should not be single sourced. Was sorted by the time I left home this morning as the data in the car worked, unless it didnt affect roaming connections like tesla use.
Still seems a bit patchy. Having to listen to radio on my rounds today.
Youtube music keeps dropping on android auto just has the settings screen when the internet drops.
richms:
gehenna:
Worst morning coffee email triage session ever. Two phones and both were down so I couldn't even hotspot from one of them 😂
This is why mobile connectivity is something that should not be single sourced. Was sorted by the time I left home this morning as the data in the car worked, unless it didnt affect roaming connections like tesla use.
Yea sure, I'll diversify my mobile accounts in my personal phones because of redundancy and availability impacts due to the single instance in my entire life of both being down at the same time.
Bung:
jamesrt:
If they were "aware of the issue", it should have been a listed outage, IMO; otherwise what's the point of having an outage page??
If you can get it fixed before your call centre falls over or the press mention it you can pretend it never happened.
Yeah they failed with that aspect, everyone was aware of it.
I also hadn't noticed anything. Was actively using data on my commute at 6.45am this morning and it was all working. In the Manawatu.
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Linux:
@jamesrt I suspect no one in the office to update website that time of the morning
It wouldn't be a surprise if someone used their mobile (working from home) to ask for the website to be updated and the email just stayed in their outbox 😃 I am amazed these days how people are so reluctant to actually phone/talk to someone. I have told staff to discuss an issue with someone sitting less than 20m away and their response is that they will email them!
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