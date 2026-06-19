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ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Port Blocking Update
cbrpilot

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Spark NZ

#324963 19-Jun-2026 11:52
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Like most Internet Providers in NZ Spark blocks certain TCP or UDP ports by default for our customers.  These are generally either used by insecure protocols that you should never use over the internet, or ones commonly used for Denial of Service or spamming.  We are about to start rolling out blocking of an additional two ports starting 22 June 2026.

 

We will be blocking UDP port 1900 used for SSDP (Simple Service Discovery Protocol) which is used for Universal Plug and Play (UPnP).  

 

We will also be blocking UDP port 123 used for Network Time Protocol (NTP).  

 

Both of these ports are being blocked in the incoming direction only - so your devices will still be able to contact NTP servers of your choice.  It would only block you if you were attempting to run your own NTP server.

 

For a full list of ports blocked  please prefer to this site:

 

Service restrictions | Spark NZ

 

 

 

As usual you can easily opt out of this blocking (which opts you out of all port filtering) by using the following link.  If you already opted out these changes won't apply to you:

 

Broadband Port Unblocking Request | Spark NZ




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

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boosacnoodle
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  #3504494 19-Jun-2026 14:24
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Great. Now just need to block all inbound phone calls from Symbio (I jest, but only partly) and our devices might finally start to become secure & spam-free!

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