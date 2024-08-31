Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MadEngineer

#315942 31-Aug-2024 20:24
Is this a new thing?

 

Mouse-over on a link shows it normal, but clicking the link goes to go.skimresources.com, which I've got blocked




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

MadEngineer

  #3277585 31-Aug-2024 20:25
E.g for a link provided to carjam in one post, tries to send me to:

 

 

 

https://go.skimresources.com/?id=zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz&isjs=1&jv=15.7.1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekzone.co.nz%2Fforums.asp%3Fforumid%3D48%26topicid%3D315931&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carjam.co.nz%2Fcar%2F%3Fplate%3DED1041&xs=1&xtz=-720&xuuid=zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz&cci=zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

 

 

 

edit - removed some ID numbers




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 
 
 
 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3277586 31-Aug-2024 20:25
We used this a few years back and I decided to try it again.

It will update links to stores with our affiliate code. Other links remain unchanged.




MadEngineer

  #3277587 31-Aug-2024 20:28
Thanks, was wondering if this linux install got hacked or something.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

