MadEngineer

Is this a new thing?
Mouse-over on a link shows it normal, but clicking the link goes to go.skimresources.com, which I've got blocked
E.g for a link provided to carjam in one post, tries to send me to:
https://go.skimresources.com/?id=zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz&isjs=1&jv=15.7.1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekzone.co.nz%2Fforums.asp%3Fforumid%3D48%26topicid%3D315931&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carjam.co.nz%2Fcar%2F%3Fplate%3DED1041&xs=1&xtz=-720&xuuid=zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz&cci=zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
edit - removed some ID numbers
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Thanks, was wondering if this linux install got hacked or something.