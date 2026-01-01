Hi folks

As we enter 2026 we have to recognise that 2025 was a rough year for everyone. It was no different for Geekzone. We had many successes (changing our servers, moving datacentres and optimising our database) but some setbacks, including the lowest revenue periods in many years.

Despite the contribution of some in the industry (thanks Quic, Prodigi and DataVault) we still have expenses - these include technology (CDN/WAF, security services, backup storage), legal (accounting, tax and GST) and operational (travel, transport and support). And these are not all.

I've seen an increased use of ad blocking and reduced revenue from advertising. The affiliate links on the top of all our pages and inserted into the final replies discussions have low click-through. And subscriptions numbers are low.

I ask you to consider a Geekzone subscription (ads-free Geekzone with monthly, yearly or lifetime options) or donate through our PressPatron page. If you are not in a position to contribute, just allow Geekzone to show ads.

We really need your support in 2026.