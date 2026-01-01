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freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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#323676 1-Jan-2026 12:38
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Hi folks

 

As we enter 2026 we have to recognise that 2025 was a rough year for everyone. It was no different for Geekzone. We had many successes (changing our servers, moving datacentres and optimising our database) but some setbacks, including the lowest revenue periods in many years.

 

Despite the contribution of some in the industry (thanks Quic, Prodigi and DataVault) we still have expenses - these include technology (CDN/WAF, security services, backup storage), legal (accounting, tax and GST) and operational (travel, transport and support). And these are not all.

 

I've seen an increased use of ad blocking and reduced revenue from advertising. The affiliate links on the top of all our pages and inserted into the final replies discussions have low click-through. And subscriptions numbers are low.

 

I ask you to consider a Geekzone subscription (ads-free Geekzone with monthly, yearly or lifetime options) or donate through our PressPatron page. If you are not in a position to contribute, just allow Geekzone to show ads.

 

We really need your support in 2026.




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Eva888
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  #3448643 1-Jan-2026 13:46
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My ads are turned on and except for a one time glitch, I don’t even notice them anymore they are so unobtrusive at top and bottom of page. It’s a small price to pay to keep the site going. 

 

Maybe it can earn a different colour star next to lifetime subscriber if you have ads on. So Lifetime Subscriber with a blue ribbon star? Might encourage a few to switch on for the kudos.  



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3448656 1-Jan-2026 14:25
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Thanks, Eva888. I will look into that.




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RunningMan
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  #3448662 1-Jan-2026 14:32
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I use GZ with ads. Compared to so many other sites, it really isn't that intrusive at all and on the odd occasion there's a problematic ad @freitasm always get it resolved.

 

I'd encourage others to whitelist Geekzone if you are using an ad blocker.



Linux
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  #3448673 1-Jan-2026 15:09
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@Eva888 Great idea

kiwifidget
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  #3448676 1-Jan-2026 15:52
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Made some changes.

 

Looking forward to receiving my kudos in due course! 😀




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CamH
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  #3448683 1-Jan-2026 16:27
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Done 👍





 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3448685 1-Jan-2026 16:29
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Thanks for your support folks. 




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Handle9
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  #3448764 1-Jan-2026 19:16
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I'm not viewing ads for love nor money and it's been some years since I went lifetime so I dropped a donation....

Delorean
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  #3448769 1-Jan-2026 19:37
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I am a lifetime subscriber, can I make an additional donation?




Referral Link: | Quic Broadband (use R142206E0L2CR for free setup)

Stu

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  #3448770 1-Jan-2026 19:39
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Yes, via PressPatron. It's in the OP. Did it myself earlier today.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

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Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

kiwifidget
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  #3448816 1-Jan-2026 20:06
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hmmm not impressed that the first ad I got was for women 45+ with some swelly leg condition! 🙃

 

Show me the cool ads!




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Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
boosacnoodle
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  #3448818 1-Jan-2026 20:15
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kiwifidget:

 

hmmm not impressed that the first ad I got was for women 45+ with some swelly leg condition! 🙃

 

Show me the cool ads!

 

 

Too on the nose?

kiwifidget
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  #3448819 1-Jan-2026 20:20
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boosacnoodle:

 

kiwifidget:

 

hmmm not impressed that the first ad I got was for women 45+ with some swelly leg condition! 🙃

 

Show me the cool ads!

 

 

Too on the nose?

 

 

You'll keep! 😀




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3452189 12-Jan-2026 11:40
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Thank you to everyone who contributed the last two weeks. 

 

As we continue to drive the message, this is a bump for those who are now returning from the end-of-year break.

 

Please read the topic and help where possible.

 

Have a great 2026 everyone.




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Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

nedkelly
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  #3452196 12-Jan-2026 12:07
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Ive set up a monthly subscription as I run Pi-Hole at home.

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