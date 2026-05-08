notesgnome

Well done Sir David
(and well done Mauricio for thinking of it)
I think Sir David's life is worth celebrating.
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Two thumbs up to that and congrats and a shout-out to Sir David if he's watching ;-)
An amazing person in so many ways - his dulcet tones never get old....
i thought it was Jeremy Clarkson after a brief glance and with my eye sight and i did wonder why
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Sure made me smile, what a top badge!!!
Thank you
The little things make the biggest difference.
Thanks for the badge Mauricio.
Whenever I watch a nature doco without Sir David's voice, I feel that there is something thats not right!
Happy 100th birthday.
He is likeable in so many ways. I am super impressed by his vigour. Most people sound feeble by the time they reach a hundred. He sounds just the same. I hope he keeps narrating.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
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