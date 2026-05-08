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ForumsGeekzoneLoving the new badge
notesgnome

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#324648 8-May-2026 09:54
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Well done Sir David

 

(and well done Mauricio for thinking of it)

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freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3488629 8-May-2026 09:56
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I think Sir David's life is worth celebrating.

 




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geek3001
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#3488632 8-May-2026 10:08
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Two thumbs up to that and congrats and a shout-out to Sir David if he's watching ;-)

Yoban
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  #3488633 8-May-2026 10:18
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An amazing person in so many ways - his dulcet tones never get old....



vexxxboy
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  #3488645 8-May-2026 11:02
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i thought it was Jeremy Clarkson after a brief glance and with my eye sight and i did wonder why




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Shindig
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  #3488647 8-May-2026 11:12
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Sure made me smile, what a top badge!!!

 

Thank you




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qwertee
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  #3488670 8-May-2026 11:47
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Thanks for the badge Mauricio.

 

Whenever I watch a nature doco without Sir David's voice, I feel that there is something thats not right!
Happy 100th birthday.

 
 
 
 

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Rikkitic
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  #3488675 8-May-2026 12:09
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He is likeable in so many ways. I am super impressed by his vigour. Most people sound feeble by the time they reach a hundred. He sounds just the same. I hope he keeps narrating. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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