Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneIs Geekzone wobbly, or is it me, or something to do with present Quic DDOS?
geek3001

256 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 391

ID Verified
Subscriber

#324667 10-May-2026 17:12
Send private message quote this post

Could not log on a few minutes ago, logon page had completed CAPTCHA checks ago, unresponsive for tens of seconds after entering user name and password and then this error was presented. Same result on two different browsers.

 

 

 

Web server is returning an unknown error

 

 

 

There is an unknown connection issue between Cloudflare and the origin web server. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

 

 

 

Ray ID: 9f96698e41c2d997

 

Your IP address: 222.154.y.z

 

Error reference number: 520

 

Cloudflare Location: Auckland

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
1342 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 907


  #3489480 10-May-2026 17:18
Send private message quote this post

Yep. Same here. This page also hasn't loaded correctly.

 

 

Server error or server unavailable

 

 

 

Connection timed out

 


 

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

 

Ray ID: 9f967973c8b9d9b4

 

Error reference number: 522

 

Cloudflare Location: Auckland

 



geek3001

256 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 391

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3489481 10-May-2026 17:22
Send private message quote this post

Page seems to be loading properly now, it was utterly mangled after my first post.

 

Geekzone is also sluggish.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8788 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2426

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3489482 10-May-2026 17:25
Send private message quote this post

Copy/paste in the OP left an open tag. That's why this page wasn't loading properly.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
80806 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41411

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3489486 10-May-2026 17:52
Send private message quote this post

We have two networks that share the load. The Vetta DDoS will impact part of the access. Cloudflare should failover automatically but the health checks return ok intermittently because the network is up and down, with reduced capacity.

 

I am manually switching all traffic to the other provider.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

geek3001

256 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 391

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3489488 10-May-2026 17:54
Send private message quote this post

Stu:

 

Copy/paste in the OP left an open tag. That's why this page wasn't loading properly.

 

 

Apologies.

michaelmurfy
meow
13616 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10982

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3489489 10-May-2026 17:54
Send private message quote this post

Can confirm that the attack towards Vetta has impacted Geekzone's connectivity.

 

While it should be automatic, we've manually shifted Geekzone traffic over to the secondary connection so it doesn't keep flapping between the 2.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
yitz
2253 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 604


  #3489491 10-May-2026 18:01
Send private message quote this post

I got "Error sending reCAPTCHA validation message"

 

Thought they use the Cloudflare one 😉

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 