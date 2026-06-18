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ForumsGeekzoneAre you seeing captchas? Here's the reason
freitasm

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#324953 18-Jun-2026 14:42
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Over the last few hours, we've seen an increase in requests from New Zealand ISPs.

 

For comparison, here's the last seven days of requests to Geekzone. You can see the unusual increase today:

 

 

These are the top five ISPs during the period from 6AM to 2PM today:

 

 

The top three seem to always be in that position, being the largest ISPs in the country. But this seems to be seven times more requests than usual for the same period in other days.

 

Then Mercury and Starlink appear, when they usually are just a blip.

 

Looking at the traffic and the IP address distribution, I believe there is a bunch of compromised devices in New Zealand, probably the usual suspects: malware-infested Android streaming boxes bought from AliExpress and cheap routers. These are usually remote-controlled and rented out to companies (good or bad) wanting to use residential IPs to crawl websites or initiate an attack.

 

So I've enabled captchas on Geekzone. Blame the people who plug these devices into the network.




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LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand

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freitasm

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  #3504793 20-Jun-2026 10:08
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This is a chart for the last seven days, direct from our logs (not from Cloudflare). You can see the New Zealand traffic around 18 June is not the largest one, with a spike 13 June that was much larger. That previous spike was not driven from New Zealand IP addresses.

 




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LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand



boosacnoodle
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  #3504825 20-Jun-2026 12:33
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Aren't you using Cloudflare? Shouldn't they be picking this up automatically? Either way, it's really odd.

freitasm

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  #3504881 20-Jun-2026 12:54
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boosacnoodle:

 

Aren't you using Cloudflare? Shouldn't they be picking this up automatically? Either way, it's really odd.

 

 

Yes, and no.

 

It's not a DDoS. It's coming from multiple different IP addresses, and it doesn't look like bot traffic. So I set up Cloudflare custom rules to filter traffic based on a set of conditions unique to Geekzone. That's why the spikes disappear.




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  #3504978 21-Jun-2026 09:09
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All good.

 

The Capture process seems to add barely a second to the initial connection to the site while it decides whether it likes me or not.

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  #3505106 21-Jun-2026 18:44
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edit: wrong category




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons. Really not. But your smart devices are spying on you!
  • I avoid Big Tech amap. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

richms
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  #3505108 21-Jun-2026 18:51
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Do you know what device it is that is doing it yet? I have extensive chinese tat on my connection here and have not had any captcha issues.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

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freitasm

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  #3505109 21-Jun-2026 18:59
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We are not doing captchas for specific devices or connections. But there's a chance that any China-sourced streamer will have malware installed from the origin. Check the link I posted in the OP. 




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turtleattacks
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  #3505110 21-Jun-2026 19:19
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This is a worthy watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apEPPKYgLL0

 

TL:DW: Streaming or photo frame devices may be infected with malware. 




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  #3505111 21-Jun-2026 19:36
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It's not something like Sam knows or similar monitoring system now running a check or crawl of GZ?

 

Can you see the user agent?

freitasm

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  #3505112 21-Jun-2026 19:38
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The volume of requests, variety of IPs, the clustering around a few ISPs and the consistent use of standard User Agents indicate these are likely compromised devices.

 

Again based on volume it's more likely routers or streaming boxes. I don't believe there are enough photo frames in New Zealand to justify this spread.




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  #3505115 21-Jun-2026 20:12
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This is when been on a smaller ISP helps I am with Sky (Hybrid resold 2degrees with their own ASN) not had a challenge




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

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freitasm

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  #3505116 21-Jun-2026 20:32
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Nothing to do with ISP. There are conditions in place.




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MikeAqua
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  #3505154 22-Jun-2026 10:01
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freitasm:

 

But there's a chance that any China-sourced streamer will have malware installed from the origin. 

 

 

Or trains apparently.




Mike

freitasm

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  #3505457 23-Jun-2026 13:50
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freitasm:

 

Looking at the traffic and the IP address distribution, I believe there is a bunch of compromised devices in New Zealand, probably the usual suspects: malware-infested Android streaming boxes bought from AliExpress and cheap routers. These are usually remote-controlled and rented out to companies (good or bad) wanting to use residential IPs to crawl websites or initiate an attack.

 

 

And it's not only routers or Android streaming boxes.

 

Nearly Half of LG Smart TV Apps Contain Residential Proxy SDKs

 

 

Some apps make the trade-off even more explicit. Pac-Man on Tizen frames Bright Data as the ad-free option: decline and you keep the ad-supported game, accept and the app gets to use the TV's connection for web indexing. That is a clean little monetization fork: watch ads or become part of the proxy network.

 




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LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand

Tinkerisk
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  #3505675 24-Jun-2026 04:37
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@freitasm What surprises me is why they started up so suddenly. Can you tell if this is happening in a coordinated way?




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons. Really not. But your smart devices are spying on you!
  • I avoid Big Tech amap. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

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