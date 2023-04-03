Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75287 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#304081 3-Apr-2023 09:15
Send private message quote this post

Press release:

 

 

On its first official day as One New Zealand, the now-locally run telecommunications provider has launched a new collaboration to provide coverage to 100 percent of the country and end blackspots.

One New Zealand’s award-winning mobile network will work in conjunction with SpaceX’s constellation of Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit to deliver mobile coverage to One New Zealand customers across the entire country and out to its territorial limit. A key rational for the company’s rebrand was to invest more in New Zealand, which it says is demonstrated by the collaboration.

 

“This means the immediate communication issues experienced after Cyclone Gabrielle will be confined to history. It will give our customers more freedom with 100 percent coverage across the country and means New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses are safer with us,” says One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris.

“One New Zealand and SpaceX are both focused on providing technological innovations that unlock the magic of technology for customers. This relationship supercharges our efforts to connect all New Zealanders, eliminate black spots and provide quality mobile connectivity to everyone in Aotearoa.

 

“Currently, our mobile network covers 98 percent of the places New Zealanders live and work however due to the length and geography of the country, almost 50 percent the landmass still has no coverage. When the service goes live, there will be coverage across the country whether you’re out on your boat, climbing a mountain, fixing a remote road or on your farm – you and your businesses are safer with us.

 

“We are building New Zealand’s safest and largest mobile network to transform how people connect with each other. It will revolutionise how businesses operate in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, tourism, forestry, transport and logistics; the private and public sector opportunities are endless,” says Paris.

 

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell says, “New Zealand is one of the most isolated and rugged countries in the world, which makes it an ideal use case for SpaceX’s Direct to Cell connectivity. We are excited to announce this collaboration with One New Zealand to bring cellular coverage across 100 percent of the country.” 

 

One New Zealand will also ensure everyone is safe during an emergency regardless of the provider they are with, so anyone with an appropriate phone will be able to call 111 in an emergency (when voice satellite calling is available). One New Zealand has dedicated part of its mid-band spectrum to enable the service.

 

“This technology will save people’s lives and should be available to all. One New Zealand is committed to making life better for every New Zealander,” says Paris.

SpaceX’s next generation satellites will be in orbit and ready to provide connectivity from late 2024. The technology will initially support text and MMS, with voice and data services to follow.

 

Paris continued: “Today is another small step in One New Zealand’s transformation, but this new technology will be one giant leap for New Zealand.”

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
dylanp
832 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3058042 3-Apr-2023 09:23
Send private message quote this post

Okay… does anyone know which phones will support that?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75287 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058044 3-Apr-2023 09:25
Send private message quote this post

Not announced but check the 2degrees satellite coverage discussion on this 3GPP standard.

cws82us
784 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3058046 3-Apr-2023 09:27
Send private message quote this post

Is this the same thing what 2d just announced ???




 



andrewcnz
955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3058047 3-Apr-2023 09:30
Send private message quote this post

"One NZ has yet to decide how it will price and market the service, but customers should not need new smartphones or any extra equipment to make use of it" from stuff article.

http://www.stuff.co.nz/business/131664617/vodafone-inks-deal-with-spacex-to-provide-100-mobile-coverage-of-nz?cid=app-android

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75287 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058057 3-Apr-2023 09:48
Send private message quote this post

cws82us:

 

Is this the same thing what 2d just announced ???

 

 

Yes, just a different provider.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Obraik
1804 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058058 3-Apr-2023 09:52
Send private message quote this post

Assuming it's exactly like the T-Mobile announcement last year, it will be any phone that supports 5G.

 

It seems getting cell service to my Apple Watch is harder for Vodafone than beaming cell service from satellites... 

hamish225
1383 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3058059 3-Apr-2023 09:54
Send private message quote this post

Had to check the date to make sure it's not an April fools joke, this is cool! Hopefully it doesn't cost any extra or maybe you can get like a $10 addon to have access or something.




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*



gehenna
7639 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058062 3-Apr-2023 10:03
Send private message quote this post

So am I reading this right that this is not so much providing starlink kit to people, but using it from the nework side to plug coverage spots?  So to the end device nothing would look any different?

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75287 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058064 3-Apr-2023 10:06
Send private message quote this post

Correct.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

MikeAqua
7304 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058065 3-Apr-2023 10:07
Send private message quote this post

This could be a game changer for the business I'm in.  Data coverage in remote costal locations is a PITA.




Mike

BlueShift
1657 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058114 3-Apr-2023 10:14
Send private message quote this post

It will be useful to our people who works out in the back blocks, but its only txt starting late 2024, with voice and data to follow at some undefined point after that.

gehenna
7639 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3058118 3-Apr-2023 10:18
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

This could be a game changer for the business I'm in.  Data coverage in remote costal locations is a PITA.

 

 

I have a lot of rural wfh staff, it's a nightmare at the moment and have been looking at Starlink in general.  I wonder if this means I could get 4G for those locations, and it would then just use what it needs to use on the network side.  I also wonder if there'd be a limit on how much a single connection could home itself on Starlink.  If you're just driving through rural and coverage gaps that's one thing, but if you live where there's a coverage gap maybe they'll still insist on getting the satellite kit.

RogerMellie
236 posts

Master Geek


  #3058125 3-Apr-2023 10:35
quote this post

Was hoping for mention of eSIM support.

 

There's a link to register interest in the new satellite access 'from late 2024', and they'll keep us updated.

 

Yeah, right. Did that with the eSIM page and got exactly zero updates in ..3 years?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 