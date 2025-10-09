Have had a message left on the voicemail I dont want on my mighty mobile connection.

I want to hear what it is as it could be somewhere that I have used the number with about a delivery or something but it seems the system on 606 will not let me hear it without recording a name and a greeting, which I dont want as I will soon be deaavtivating the voicemail as I forgot to do that when I set the sims up.

Is there a cheat code on the clearly provided by one voicemail system to bypass this? Mashing * and # did not work.