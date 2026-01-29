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ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and Wireless5G SA - Stand Alone Networks NZ
Yetti92

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#323879 29-Jan-2026 14:10
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5G SA networks were talked about with Spark years ago, but have any 5G standalone networks been rolled out in NZ yet? It seems to be NSA only currently, unless I'm mistaken. 

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boosacnoodle
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  #3456995 29-Jan-2026 14:13
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I’ve seen the Field Test app on Spark showing as SA+NSA and posted on here about it before but was told that the app can be wrong. That said, I’ve only ever seen it in that location (Palmerston North CBD).



snj

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  #3456997 29-Jan-2026 14:16
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None of the networks have SA in iOS carrier bundles (source) yet (including the current beta). It doesn't mean that they aren't prehaps testing it, but seems like nothing for public use just yet.

wellygary
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  #3457001 29-Jan-2026 14:27
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I'm guessing we'll see more 5G SA development once they get 3G turned off and they can redeploy that bandwidth (particularly  900mhz ) into 5G... 



grantius
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  #3457002 29-Jan-2026 14:33
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Currently Spark has it for enterprises with their private 5g:

 

 

 

https://telconews.co.nz/story/spark-ericsson-launch-private-5g-to-boost-nz-industry

 

 

 

They mention on page 29 and 31 on their FY30 report details about it, and eventually opening to consumers:

 

 

 

https://investors.sparknz.co.nz/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/gXbeer80tkeL4nEaF-kwFA/file/SPK30_Strategy_Presentation.pdf

 

 

grantius
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  #3457004 29-Jan-2026 14:35
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boosacnoodle:

 

I’ve seen the Field Test app on Spark showing as SA+NSA and posted on here about it before but was told that the app can be wrong. That said, I’ve only ever seen it in that location (Palmerston North CBD).

 

 

 

 

Its not a bug per-se, it's just that the tower you are connecting to supports it. Most likely just limited to private customers or test SIMs

Yetti92

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  #3460609 11-Feb-2026 13:08
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Just reading on the 3G shutdown thread here that there is an unconfirmed report of standalone being rolled out on 2degrees. Can anyone add to this? 

 
 
 
 

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pcman2000
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  #3462570 18-Feb-2026 13:02
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I'm seeing Spark has a 5G Core active here in Upper Hutt as I'm getting signalling from 5GMM (wasn't there when I was last here in November). N1 Mode Not Allowed means my Spark Prepaid SIM is not allowed to access SA mode. I'm unsure if postpaid can access it yet since I don't have a postpaid plan.

 

It seems I can talk to the core on both n40 and n78. Not seeing anything from One or 2dm.

 

 

This is a Pixel with modified modem config. I assume most unmodified NZ model phones would not attempt to connect to SA since the carrier profile forbids it.




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grantius
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  #3466680 4-Mar-2026 11:34
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https://www.2degrees.nz/media-release/lyttleton-port-company-private-network

 

Hopefully we'll see some standalone with 2degrees at some point

boosacnoodle
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  #3473314 24-Mar-2026 22:18
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Presumably 5G+ is SA which, on spark at least, is coming next summer.

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/companies/telecommunications/spark-5g-new-dedicated-mobile-lane-tested-at-packed-synthony-festival/premium/ZT4ABUHOTJAQXGERDOYWDCLFYE/ 

Behodar
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  #3473331 25-Mar-2026 08:12
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"It’s like getting access to the bus lane on the motorway when traffic is at a standstill."

 

So what happens when everyone's in the bus lane? The article is light on technical details but 5G+ sounds like a prioritisation system, not necessarily SA.

coffeebaron
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  #3473333 25-Mar-2026 08:26
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Or maybe mm waves? A stadium is one place where you could certainly implement mm wave frequencies.




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Behodar
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  #3473343 25-Mar-2026 08:30
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Spark has a page and a couple of videos that refer to it as "network slicing".

boosacnoodle
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  #3483719 24-Apr-2026 13:43
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Seeing Spark 5G SA+NSA in Hornby and Sockburn, Christchurch. My friends phone in the same place just says 5G SA.

Linux
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  #3483722 24-Apr-2026 13:46
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boosacnoodle:

 

Seeing Spark 5G SA+NSA in Hornby and Sockburn, Christchurch. My friends phone in the same place just says 5G SA.

 

 

@boosacnoodle is your friends phone a different make / model?

 

 

pcman2000
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  #3483724 24-Apr-2026 13:49
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Big if true, but if it's just iOS Field Test Mode (as it sounds like) unfortunately that's far from reliable :(




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