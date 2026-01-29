5G SA networks were talked about with Spark years ago, but have any 5G standalone networks been rolled out in NZ yet? It seems to be NSA only currently, unless I'm mistaken.
I’ve seen the Field Test app on Spark showing as SA+NSA and posted on here about it before but was told that the app can be wrong. That said, I’ve only ever seen it in that location (Palmerston North CBD).
I'm guessing we'll see more 5G SA development once they get 3G turned off and they can redeploy that bandwidth (particularly 900mhz ) into 5G...
Currently Spark has it for enterprises with their private 5g:
https://telconews.co.nz/story/spark-ericsson-launch-private-5g-to-boost-nz-industry
They mention on page 29 and 31 on their FY30 report details about it, and eventually opening to consumers:
https://investors.sparknz.co.nz/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/gXbeer80tkeL4nEaF-kwFA/file/SPK30_Strategy_Presentation.pdf
boosacnoodle:
I’ve seen the Field Test app on Spark showing as SA+NSA and posted on here about it before but was told that the app can be wrong. That said, I’ve only ever seen it in that location (Palmerston North CBD).
Its not a bug per-se, it's just that the tower you are connecting to supports it. Most likely just limited to private customers or test SIMs
Just reading on the 3G shutdown thread here that there is an unconfirmed report of standalone being rolled out on 2degrees. Can anyone add to this?
I'm seeing Spark has a 5G Core active here in Upper Hutt as I'm getting signalling from 5GMM (wasn't there when I was last here in November). N1 Mode Not Allowed means my Spark Prepaid SIM is not allowed to access SA mode. I'm unsure if postpaid can access it yet since I don't have a postpaid plan.
It seems I can talk to the core on both n40 and n78. Not seeing anything from One or 2dm.
This is a Pixel with modified modem config. I assume most unmodified NZ model phones would not attempt to connect to SA since the carrier profile forbids it.
Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold2
https://www.2degrees.nz/media-release/lyttleton-port-company-private-network
Hopefully we'll see some standalone with 2degrees at some point
Presumably 5G+ is SA which, on spark at least, is coming next summer.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/companies/telecommunications/spark-5g-new-dedicated-mobile-lane-tested-at-packed-synthony-festival/premium/ZT4ABUHOTJAQXGERDOYWDCLFYE/
"It’s like getting access to the bus lane on the motorway when traffic is at a standstill."
So what happens when everyone's in the bus lane? The article is light on technical details but 5G+ sounds like a prioritisation system, not necessarily SA.
Or maybe mm waves? A stadium is one place where you could certainly implement mm wave frequencies.
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Seeing Spark 5G SA+NSA in Hornby and Sockburn, Christchurch. My friends phone in the same place just says 5G SA.
boosacnoodle:
Seeing Spark 5G SA+NSA in Hornby and Sockburn, Christchurch. My friends phone in the same place just says 5G SA.
@boosacnoodle is your friends phone a different make / model?
Big if true, but if it's just iOS Field Test Mode (as it sounds like) unfortunately that's far from reliable :(
Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold2
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