I'm seeing Spark has a 5G Core active here in Upper Hutt as I'm getting signalling from 5GMM (wasn't there when I was last here in November). N1 Mode Not Allowed means my Spark Prepaid SIM is not allowed to access SA mode. I'm unsure if postpaid can access it yet since I don't have a postpaid plan.

It seems I can talk to the core on both n40 and n78. Not seeing anything from One or 2dm.

This is a Pixel with modified modem config. I assume most unmodified NZ model phones would not attempt to connect to SA since the carrier profile forbids it.