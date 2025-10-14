You folks don't need to go out today and buy a new Windows 11 machine if you are happy with the current Windows 10 feature set.
Windows 10 Extended Security Updates | Microsoft Windows
This will extend the security updates until October 2026.
You folks don't need to go out today and buy a new Windows 11 machine if you are happy with the current Windows 10 feature set.
Windows 10 Extended Security Updates | Microsoft Windows
This will extend the security updates until October 2026.
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I have got both my desktop and my laptop on this "Extended Support" 👍
It means I can put off buying a replacement until this time next year, by which time I might be able to get an off-lease machine with Windows 11 🤞
PolicyGuy:
I have got both my desktop and my laptop on this "Extended Support" 👍
It means I can put off buying a replacement until this time next year, by which time I might be able to get an off-lease machine with Windows 11 🤞
PB have plenty of off lease with 11 on them, alongside all the ones with 10 on them for not much cheaper.
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