Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsEnd of Windows 10 support - consumer extended security
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
80747 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41233

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#322995 14-Oct-2025 11:00
Send private message

You folks don't need to go out today and buy a new Windows 11 machine if you are happy with the current Windows 10 feature set.

 

Windows 10 Extended Security Updates | Microsoft Windows

 

This will extend the security updates until October 2026.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

Create new topic
PolicyGuy
1825 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1776

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3424833 14-Oct-2025 11:36
Send private message

I have got both my desktop and my laptop on this "Extended Support" 👍

 

It means I can put off buying a replacement until this time next year, by which time I might be able to get an off-lease machine with Windows 11 🤞



richms
29124 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10244

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3424841 14-Oct-2025 11:47
Send private message

PolicyGuy:

 

I have got both my desktop and my laptop on this "Extended Support" 👍

 

It means I can put off buying a replacement until this time next year, by which time I might be able to get an off-lease machine with Windows 11 🤞

 

 

PB have plenty of off lease with 11 on them, alongside all the ones with 10 on them for not much cheaper.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 