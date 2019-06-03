I have been reading a very good recent Newshub article by John-Michael Swannix titled:

“Climate Change: What New Zealanders have to change and when”

I realise there have been lots of threads about climate change, but the above article provides a very good up-to-date summary of how climate change affects New Zealanders. The article has sections for energy, transport, air travel, shopping, and food.

The article states that NZ Greenhouse Gas Emissions come from agriculture (49%), transport (19%), energy (12%), manufacturing (9%), industry (6%), and waste (5%).

What do you think of this article? Do you agree, for example, that New Zealand should produce and sell green hydrogen to other countries; transition away from using natural gas for cooking and heating water; encourage people to buy electric cars; find substitutes for aviation fuels and reduce the demand for air travel; encourage people to shop online; keep an eye on the potential of vegetable protein; and plant billions of trees and burn trees and store the carbon underground to halt global warming?

So, what can you do to help halt global warming and when do you propose to do it?