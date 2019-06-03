Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Climate change: What can you do to help halt global warming and when will you do it?
frednz

1431 posts

Uber Geek


#250970 3-Jun-2019 14:40
Send private message quote this post

I have been reading a very good recent Newshub article by John-Michael Swannix titled:

 

“Climate Change: What New Zealanders have to change and when”

 

I realise there have been lots of threads about climate change, but the above article provides a very good up-to-date summary of how climate change affects New Zealanders. The article has sections for energy, transport, air travel, shopping, and food.

 

The article states that NZ Greenhouse Gas Emissions come from agriculture (49%), transport (19%), energy (12%), manufacturing (9%), industry (6%), and waste (5%).

 

What do you think of this article? Do you agree, for example, that New Zealand should produce and sell green hydrogen to other countries; transition away from using natural gas for cooking and heating water; encourage people to buy electric cars; find substitutes for aviation fuels and reduce the demand for air travel; encourage people to shop online; keep an eye on the potential of vegetable protein; and plant billions of trees and burn trees and store the carbon underground to halt global warming?

 

So, what can you do to help halt global warming and when do you propose to do it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2250383 3-Jun-2019 14:45
Send private message quote this post

So, what can you do to help halt global warming and when do you propose to do it?

 

NZ's global warming contribution is what? About 0.01%? Beijing's emissions in one day is probably the entire NZ's emissions in one year I'm guessing, even with all the cows farting around.

 

So what can you do to halt global warming - stop USA, China, Russia, India from emitting.

 

I'll write a letter to Donald Trump now. I mean send a tweet, letters cost CO2 to send.

 

I already don't drive to work, don't travel on weekends, don't take the bus, don't fly around the country/world for work or to see things, don't buy new stuff that are made overseas, don't buy imported food, don't eat much meat, don't have a log burner, don't send my recycling to Asia, don't have any cows or sheep, don't drink milk, have a green garden, don't use lawnmover, don't have a boat, don't have a barbeque, don't take the kids to ride on the train, don't participate in the tourism industry directly or indirectly,




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2250386 3-Jun-2019 14:57
Send private message quote this post

To be honest absolutely Zero

Batman
Mad Scientist
27840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2250392 3-Jun-2019 15:05
Send private message quote this post

Should we write a letter to James Shaw to also fly to USA China Russia India every month to tell them to stop emitting - that should complement the climate change conferences he already attends.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



frednz

1431 posts

Uber Geek


  #2250393 3-Jun-2019 15:06
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

So, what can you do to help halt global warming and when do you propose to do it?

 

NZ's global warming contribution is what? About 0.01%? Beijing's emissions in one day is probably the entire NZ's emissions in one year I'm guessing, even with all the cows farting around.

 

So what can you do to halt global warming - stop USA, China, Russia, India from emitting.

 

I'll write a letter to Donald Trump now. I mean send a tweet, letters cost CO2 to send.

 

I already don't drive to work, don't travel on weekends, don't take the bus, don't fly around the country/world for work or to see things, don't buy new stuff that are made overseas, don't buy imported food, don't eat much meat, don't have a log burner, don't send my recycling to Asia, don't have any cows or sheep, don't drink milk, have a green garden, don't use lawnmover, don't have a boat, don't have a barbeque, don't take the kids to ride on the train, 

 

 

Yes, NZ's emissions were 0.17% of the world's total emissions in 2014, but perhaps someone has a more up to date list than this one:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_greenhouse_gas_emissions

 

Because a large number of countries are listed as having less than 2% of global emissions, it's not really a satisfactory approach to say that all these countries can ignore the problem because they have a small percentage of global emissions.

 

 

Linux
9012 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2250394 3-Jun-2019 15:08
Send private message quote this post

Launch more rockets to monitor climate change lol

Geektastic
16732 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2250477 3-Jun-2019 15:46
Send private message quote this post

I'll buy a more fuel efficient V8 next time.





epr

epr
247 posts

Master Geek


  #2250485 3-Jun-2019 16:14
Send private message quote this post

Didn't have kids so I have d9ne more than anyone who has had children, I consider my contribution made thank you.



Mistenfuru
198 posts

Master Geek


  #2250486 3-Jun-2019 16:15
Send private message quote this post

Our best bet to combat Climate change from New Zealand is to come up with better technologies we can provide to much bigger nations to help them reduce their Carbon/waste output

DarthKermit
5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2250594 3-Jun-2019 17:22
Send private message quote this post

how many of us want to give up our technological comforts and go back to a subsistence way of life?

 

I think we're kidding our selves that switching to electric cars and doing away with some plastic bags are anywhere enough.

Talkiet
4566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2250603 3-Jun-2019 17:33
Send private message quote this post

Nothing...

 

https://twitter.com/adamjohnsonNYC/status/1049519866154242048

 

"reminder that 100 corporations are responsible for 71% of global greenhouse gas emissions and presenting the crisis as a moral failing on the part of individuals without noting this fact is journalistic malpractice."

 

Now I should note that this pithy quote has been shown to overestimate the impact of the top 100 corporations, but the sentiment is still valid.

 

Cheers - N

 

ps. having seen next reply, I will add "not having kids" to my list of zero things, making it a list of one thing. And that one thing outweighs any other damage I could do with all my toys, so I am taking that as a free pass to keep using plastic packaging and drive a V8 forever :-)




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

alasta
5683 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2250605 3-Jun-2019 17:35
Send private message quote this post

What I'm doing:

 

  • Reduce red meat consumption.
  • Fly no more than once or twice a year.
  • Walk and use public transport (ideally electric) where possible.
  • No kids.

Dingbatt
5766 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2250620 3-Jun-2019 17:50
Send private message quote this post

It's okay. My kids will look after you when you can't do for yourself.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

kiwiharry
865 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2250621 3-Jun-2019 17:56
Send private message quote this post

Linux: To be honest absolutely Zero

 

I can double that, so Zero Zero for me.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

tdgeek
26329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2250634 3-Jun-2019 18:15
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

Should we write a letter to James Shaw to also fly to USA China Russia India every month to tell them to stop emitting - that should complement the climate change conferences he already attends.

 

 

Ok, we can ban transport, so your asparagus is now a 500km drive away. Cant have shops either as they use emissions.

 

Humans, like every other organism can exist here, and consume O, emit CO2 when we breathe, and emit other gases. When we arrived the atmosphere has plenty of scope. We just overdo it, thats all. We could also ban forest fires and volcanoes.

 

We overdo it, so we need to take care of that. One Chinese person = One Kiwi person, so China vs NZ is inaccurate. Its a cop out.

 

I feel its too late anyhow, as little is happening, and little will continue to happen until cool and oil runs out or is too costly. Money and how humans use it is the main problem. One day we will all cooperate and begin pushing solar, EV, wind, etc etc forward. Only cos there is no choice, not because we made a choice.

pctek
807 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2250638 3-Jun-2019 18:32
Send private message quote this post

It's all nero fiddling while Rome burns.

 

 

 

We need to cut our population drastically and keep it down.

 

It's not just temperature, the insects are dying, the animals are dying, the forests and jungles are disappearing, the planet is filling up with concrete, plastic and humans.

 

We'll find out it's an ecosystem and we are not as important to ti as we think we are.

 

 

