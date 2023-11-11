Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sir1963

2144 posts

Uber Geek


#310672 11-Nov-2023 15:29
Got a flyer in my letter box telling me how "15 minute cities" are going to take everyones rights away, we will be digitally tracked, etc etc etc.

 

What a pack of nut jobs.

alasta
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3158351 11-Nov-2023 15:38
I am becoming pretty concerned about large chunks of our population becoming disengaged from mainstream society. We've seen protestors at parliament throwing cobblestones at police and setting fire to things, people gluing themselves to busy roads to disrupt traffic, signs up at retailers urging their customers not to threaten and abuse staff, and on it goes.

 

I hope I'm wrong, but I am starting to wonder about the potential for this type of behaviour to escalate into domestic terrorism incidents. It's going to be a big challenge for the incoming government to get a handle on it. 

 
 
 
 

sir1963

2144 posts

Uber Geek


  #3158352 11-Nov-2023 15:46
There has always been conspiracy nuts, but until the internet they were dispersed, few in number, had little if any cross contamination from other groups and were generally considered "A harmless nut job" in their local communities.

 

By able to form bigger communities they reaffirm each other strengthening their beliefs, and they get fed a diet of conspiracy taking them further away from reality. I suspect a lot of this is also foreign state funded to cause anarchy.

 

We also have religious groups who believe the Palestinian war is further proof that the 2nd coming is almost here and that they need to push harder to start Armageddon so they can have the rapture.

