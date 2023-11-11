There has always been conspiracy nuts, but until the internet they were dispersed, few in number, had little if any cross contamination from other groups and were generally considered "A harmless nut job" in their local communities.

By able to form bigger communities they reaffirm each other strengthening their beliefs, and they get fed a diet of conspiracy taking them further away from reality. I suspect a lot of this is also foreign state funded to cause anarchy.

We also have religious groups who believe the Palestinian war is further proof that the 2nd coming is almost here and that they need to push harder to start Armageddon so they can have the rapture.