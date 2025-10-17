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ForumsOff topicRIP Ace Frehley
floydbloke

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#323024 17-Oct-2025 15:47
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Kiss was the first big act I saw live, way back in 1980.  I was overawed as a 15 year old from a small town.




Sometimes I use big words I don't always fully understand in an effort to make myself sound more photosynthesis.

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Goosey
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  #3425801 17-Oct-2025 16:31
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The band were one of the early pioneers of true touring “rock” concert stage shows…. Everything from, lights, sound, effects…… 

 

Would have been a remarkable era for sound and lighting….the sheer number and scale of equipment back then was massive…. 
nowdays we’ve got a couple or so slim, line arrays, led walls and a handful of Ethernet cables & switches! 



dafman
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  #3425824 17-Oct-2025 18:27
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Heaven’s on fire.

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