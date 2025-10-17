floydbloke

Kiss was the first big act I saw live, way back in 1980. I was overawed as a 15 year old from a small town.
The band were one of the early pioneers of true touring “rock” concert stage shows…. Everything from, lights, sound, effects……
Would have been a remarkable era for sound and lighting….the sheer number and scale of equipment back then was massive….
nowdays we’ve got a couple or so slim, line arrays, led walls and a handful of Ethernet cables & switches!
Heaven’s on fire.
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