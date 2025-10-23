Hi guys,
I read this article this morning on how security researchers gained access to FIA's driver portal, including the ability to download Max's passport.
Thought you guys would be interested.
Hi guys,
I read this article this morning on how security researchers gained access to FIA's driver portal, including the ability to download Max's passport.
Thought you guys would be interested.
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Creator of whatsthesalary.com and whatstheincometax.com
An attack scenario which basically boils down to the famous line from Captain Phillips, "Look at me, I'm the
captainadmin now".
That's pretty poor. That's about as secure as installing a deadbolt with the latch on the outside.
Perhaps this is how some of the recent pay for seat drivers got their super licences :)
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