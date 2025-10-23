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ForumsOff topicHow security researchers gained access to FIA (F1)'s backend driver portal and had the ability to download Max's passport | Interesting read
turtleattacks

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#323079 23-Oct-2025 10:11
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Hi guys, 

 


I read this article this morning on how security researchers gained access to FIA's driver portal, including the ability to download Max's passport. 

 

Thought you guys would be interested. 

 

 

 

https://ian.sh/fia




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snj

snj
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  #3427401 23-Oct-2025 10:50
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An attack scenario which basically boils down to the famous line from Captain Phillips, "Look at me, I'm the captainadmin now". 



insane
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  #3427568 23-Oct-2025 18:54
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That's pretty poor. That's about as secure as installing a deadbolt with the latch on the outside. 

 

Perhaps this is how some of the recent pay for seat drivers got their super licences :) 

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