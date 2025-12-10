Alright, who else is going to Masayoshi Takanaka's Auckland concert in April 2026?
And if there's enough of us, should we set up a meet?
Alright, who else is going to Masayoshi Takanaka's Auckland concert in April 2026?
And if there's enough of us, should we set up a meet?
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
I managed to get a pair of seated tickets so a friend can join me, so my original ticket is up for resale through Ticketmaster if anyone is looking for a ticket
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
Is it his 1st time here? I rate An Insatiable High as one of his best albums.
"I regret to say that we of the F.B.I. are powerless to act in cases of oral-genital intimacy, unless it has in some way obstructed interstate commerce." — J. Edgar Hoover
"Create a society that values material things above all else. Strip it of industry. Raise taxes for the poor and reduce them for the rich and for corporations. Prop up failed financial institutions with public money. Ask for more tax, while vastly reducing public services. Put adverts everywhere, regardless of people's ability to afford the things they advertise. Allow the cost of food and housing to eclipse people's ability to pay for them. Light blue touch paper." — Andrew Maxwell
deepred:
Is it his 1st time here? I rate An Insatiable High as one of his best albums.
I believe it is! Last year was apparently his first time playing in America since the 70s, and this year is possibly his first time touring the UK.
I am a big fan of An Insatiable High, I got the vinyl reissue from CDJapan last year, along with The Rainbow Goblins, Brasilian Skies and Seychelles, and I have originals of All Of Me, Jolly Jive, Saudade and The Rainbow Goblins too.
I also managed to nab a reissue of Casiopea's self-titled album last year, but unfortunately the quality isn't anywhere near as good as the Takanaka reissues.
Spending way too much time and money on Unraid servers!
Lenovo SR630: 2x Xeon Gold 5120, 384GB RAM, 2.4TB array, NVIDIA Tesla T4
Dell EMC Isilon NL410: 2x Xeon E5-2470 v2, 96GB RAM, 83.2TB array, NVIDIA Quadro K600
Dell PowerEdge R630: 2x Xeon E5-2640 v4, 384GB RAM, 1.2TB array, NVIDIA T400
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