deepred: Is it his 1st time here? I rate An Insatiable High as one of his best albums.

I believe it is! Last year was apparently his first time playing in America since the 70s, and this year is possibly his first time touring the UK.

I am a big fan of An Insatiable High, I got the vinyl reissue from CDJapan last year, along with The Rainbow Goblins, Brasilian Skies and Seychelles, and I have originals of All Of Me, Jolly Jive, Saudade and The Rainbow Goblins too.

I also managed to nab a reissue of Casiopea's self-titled album last year, but unfortunately the quality isn't anywhere near as good as the Takanaka reissues.