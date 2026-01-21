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ForumsOff topicBest movie you’ve ever watched?
Mobiilia

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#323825 21-Jan-2026 10:06
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I was thinking about this the other day and got curious what others would pick.

 

For me, the best movie I’ve ever watched is Interstellar.

 

It’s one of the few films that really stuck with me long after watching it. The mix of science, emotion, music and scale just works incredibly well. It’s not just a sci-fi movie, but also very human at its core. Every rewatch still hits the same.

 

So what about you?
What’s the best movie you’ve ever watched, and why?
Any genre — sci-fi, drama, action, older classics, anything goes.

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SaltyNZ
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  #3454818 21-Jan-2026 10:27
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So I Married an Axe Murderer.

 

Mike Myers plays Charlie, who lives in San Francisco, as well as Charlie's lunatic Scottish father Stuart. Stuart's rants are legendary.

 

 

I can still quote the entire Pentavarate rant verbatim 30+ years later.




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askelon
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  #3454819 21-Jan-2026 10:28
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1998 version of Great Expectations.  Why?  No idea. Just always loved that movie.  One of the few DVD's I own. 

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  #3454820 21-Jan-2026 10:45
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Heat is one of my top movies.

 

But lots of others rate highly in my books as well.

 

 

 




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sidefx
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  #3454830 21-Jan-2026 11:53
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yeah really depends on my mood.  For different reasons 12 Monkeys, Pulp fiction, Snatch, the Matrix and Star wars would all be up there. 




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  #3454831 21-Jan-2026 11:56
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Braveheart and The Green Mile are my two faves.




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  #3454833 21-Jan-2026 12:01
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Godfather 1 and Blade Runner




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  #3454834 21-Jan-2026 12:02
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It's hard to say - my tastes have changed so much over the last 57 years...

 

Star Wars was especially special to me as I saw it in a theatre in Lower Hutt as a child and it was a magical day out. 

 

Blues Brothers, based on the quotability and the insanely good soundtrack. 

 

What about The Commitments? How good was that, at the time? 

 

The original Spartacus, Ben Hur and Gladiator movies. The Epic bloodbath that was The 300

 

The grim and gritty Toy Story. The whimsical Shrek

 

 

 

I simply could not pick a "best ever" from all of moviedom. I could pick some contenders for "worst"...




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  #3454842 21-Jan-2026 12:25
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Inception and
Arrival
Both fit the comments to above re: Interstellar tbh

rb99
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  #3454849 21-Jan-2026 13:13
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Shawshank.

 

Also (more or less) anything with bygone British character actors - see Margaret Rutherford or Alastair Sim.




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  #3454851 21-Jan-2026 13:19
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A Bronx Tale, The Green Mile, Interstellar

trig42
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  #3454852 21-Jan-2026 13:20
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Very hard to pick a favourite.

I have quite a few movies I'd happily watch again anytime.

Among them - Oceans 11, Die Hard (1,2 or 3), Star Wars Original Trilogy, Shawshank, Terminator 2 and a quite a few others. Very hard to pick a 'desert island' movie though.

 
 
 
 

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  #3454854 21-Jan-2026 14:02
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I'd highly rate Apollo 13

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  #3454855 21-Jan-2026 14:12
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Not really possible for a best movie as its so mood dependent, but in the list of rewatchable / memorable movies -

 

Gladiator

 

Schindlers List

 

Star Trek (the 2009 remake)

 

Godfather (1 &2)

 

How to Train your dragon

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  #3454863 21-Jan-2026 14:58
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FM

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  #3454864 21-Jan-2026 15:06
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DjShadow:

 

I'd highly rate Apollo 13

 

 

The Right Stuff is up there too..

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