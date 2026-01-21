I was thinking about this the other day and got curious what others would pick.

For me, the best movie I’ve ever watched is Interstellar.

It’s one of the few films that really stuck with me long after watching it. The mix of science, emotion, music and scale just works incredibly well. It’s not just a sci-fi movie, but also very human at its core. Every rewatch still hits the same.

So what about you?

What’s the best movie you’ve ever watched, and why?

Any genre — sci-fi, drama, action, older classics, anything goes.