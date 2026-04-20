I have been locked out of Manage My Health since it crashed last year - tho I was never advised by them. I have changed my password and am now supposed to receive a code by email, which never arrives. Nothing in my spam folder.

A code is required for 2-factor authentication and it’s impossible to get in without it. They will not remove this requirement to allow me access to my health records.

I have communicated with them many times and the response is ‘try again’.

Has anyone else had this issue?