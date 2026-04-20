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ForumsOff topicManage My Health
onetapu

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#324517 20-Apr-2026 15:51
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I have been locked out of Manage My Health since it crashed last year - tho I was never advised by them.  I have changed my password and am now supposed to receive a code by email, which never arrives.  Nothing in my spam folder.

 

A code is required for 2-factor authentication and it’s impossible to get in without it.  They will not remove this requirement to allow me access to my health records.

 

I have communicated with them many times and the response is ‘try again’.

 

Has anyone else had this issue?

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xpd

xpd
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  #3482580 20-Apr-2026 15:57
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I'd be querying your email provider, especially if other emails come through fine. IF they cant see anything hitting the server from MMH, then MMH have stuffed something up.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



onetapu

248 posts

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+1 received by user: 14


  #3482584 20-Apr-2026 16:06
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I get an email from MMH acknowledging my password change, but then no code arrives.  

onetapu

248 posts

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+1 received by user: 14


  #3482585 20-Apr-2026 16:07
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How on earth do I query Xtra mail??



muppet
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  #3482587 20-Apr-2026 16:15
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onetapu:

 

How on earth do I query Xtra mail??

 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/get-more/xtra/cant-send-email/

 

Click the "Message Us" button?

 

 

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