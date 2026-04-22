ArnoldGoat:

Water meters in chch have existed since the early 90s.

they just did not attempt to introduce any charging until about 2 years ago and even then it’s only for excess use. The average daily allowance is very generous. It’s well documented in media as well after initially ChCh council having much feedback and they soon increased the daily allowance to the point where now nobody is complaining about excess water fees apart from those really keen to daily water gardens and actually waste some water.

smart meters are being fitted initially to properties that have never had any metering previously. As and when meters need replacing, they will be smart meters.

as with any new tech and local government….they will update the water reporter system with the data feeds…. But obviously, it’s probally not an urgent matter for them to spend time and money on to get it done quickly….

if you haven’t had an excess water charge in your quarterly rates in the last two years then obviously you are going ok…