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ForumsOff topicChristchurch Smart Water Meters
ArnoldGoat

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#324523 22-Apr-2026 09:51
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Can’t see a suitable forum for this.

 

Christchurch are fitting water meters in our street so they can charge for excessive use. They provide the Water Reporter website so you can check your usage after 90 days. That’s shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted. I would want to see if being careful was having any effect before that. I believe the meters are read every 30 minutes, but is there any way of accessing this feed?  I suspect it will be the same as electricity - you have to provide your own measuring equipment to interrogate it electronically. 
They will probably play the privacy/security card, which is a bit hypocritical as the website lets you look at the consumption at any address!

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freitasm
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  #3482957 22-Apr-2026 09:54
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ArnoldGoat:

 

Can’t see a suitable forum for this.

 

 

Moved to Off-topic. Geekzone is only for discussions about Geekzone itself.




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elpenguino
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  #3482959 22-Apr-2026 09:59
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Most utilities are cr*p at sharing information about your consumption with you.

 

Yes, install the monitoring device you want and you can slice and dice the information any way you want.

 

 




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Goosey
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  #3482962 22-Apr-2026 10:13
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Water meters in chch have existed since the early 90s.

 

they just did not attempt to introduce any charging until about 2 years ago and even then it’s only for excess use. The average daily allowance is very generous.  It’s well documented in media as well after initially ChCh council having much feedback and they soon increased the daily allowance to the point where now nobody is complaining about excess water fees apart from those really keen to daily water gardens and actually waste some water.

 

 

 

smart meters are being fitted initially to properties that have never had any metering previously. As and when meters need replacing, they will be smart meters.

 

 

 

as with any new tech and local government….they will update the water reporter system with the data feeds….   But obviously, it’s probally not an urgent matter for them to spend time and money on to get it done quickly….

 

 

 

if you haven’t had an excess water charge in your quarterly rates in the last two years then obviously you are going ok…



cddt
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  #3482967 22-Apr-2026 10:29
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Goosey:

 

they just did not attempt to introduce any charging until about 2 years ago and even then it’s only for excess use. The average daily allowance is very generous.  It’s well documented in media as well after initially ChCh council having much feedback and they soon increased the daily allowance to the point where now nobody is complaining about excess water fees apart from those really keen to daily water gardens and actually waste some water.

 

 

Interesting. If there is ever a shortage then introducing usage charging will be an easy solution - other councils have discovered a 25% drop in consumption immediately after usage charges were introduced. 

Goosey
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  #3482971 22-Apr-2026 10:42
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Chch residents are a tad precious about water charging and it was a massive leap for elected members to introduce any form of charging which is why they went for the path of least public angst which was “charging for excess use”.

 

was the best in the world until recent times when chlorination was needed and still used (but you don’t really notice it as they reduced the dosages dramatically. The only time you get a hint of it, is when you haven’t flushed out the tap after not using it for awhile and it’s about the same time they have microdosed the local main pumping station. It’s also present as and when new subdivisions and works are ongoing….thus can be pesky in the newer areas as they complete work.

 

 

 

 

tdgeek
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  #3482975 22-Apr-2026 10:58
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Water Reporter is useless. My address shows readings 26 Jan 2026  20 Oct 2025  24 July 2025 and 24 Jan 2025

 

How am I sposed to be a good Kiwi and manage my water use off that?  Last years water bill was $40 the two previous $80, so I guess I just ignore it

 

Give me daily or weekly and I would be more proactive and interested

 
 
 
 

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tdgeek
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  #3482977 22-Apr-2026 11:00
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Goosey:

 

Chch residents are a tad precious about water charging and it was a massive leap for elected members to introduce any form of charging which is why they went for the path of least public angst which was “charging for excess use”.

 

was the best in the world until recent times when chlorination was needed and still used (but you don’t really notice it as they reduced the dosages dramatically. The only time you get a hint of it, is when you haven’t flushed out the tap after not using it for awhile and it’s about the same time they have microdosed the local main pumping station. It’s also present as and when new subdivisions and works are ongoing….thus can be pesky in the newer areas as they complete work.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tad precious? Yep. We have no water supply issues, we have plenty and its clean. Summer can and will cause water pressure issues, so put restrictions on. That wont reduce water usage (which isnt needed) but it will mitigate daily average water pressure issues

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