ArnoldGoat:

Can’t see a suitable forum for this.
Christchurch are fitting water meters in our street so they can charge for excessive use. They provide the Water Reporter website so you can check your usage after 90 days. That’s shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted. I would want to see if being careful was having any effect before that. I believe the meters are read every 30 minutes, but is there any way of accessing this feed? I suspect it will be the same as electricity - you have to provide your own measuring equipment to interrogate it electronically.
They will probably play the privacy/security card, which is a bit hypocritical as the website lets you look at the consumption at any address!