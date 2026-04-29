Random question of the day - curious if anyone on here has experienced a similar situation recently...

Back story is that I own a flat in a block of 6. It's a cross-lease title, meaning we each own our own individual flat, and the 6 unit owners collectively own and share the building envelope and the land it sits on. We all currently have our own individual insurance policies for each unit.

One of the other unit owners has emailed us all this evening to advise that his insurer has decided that they no longer wish to insure his unit individually - they will only continue his insurance if all 6 unit owners sign up to his insurer under a new group policy. That unit owner's broker has "kindly" offered to setup a Teams meeting to discuss the situation with us all and gain collective agreement to move to a single group policy.

So far, around half the owners have responded saying "yes, great idea", however I am not one of them. Call me cynical, but the way I see it is that this particular insurer has chosen to vary their terms (which they are perfectly entitled to do if they wish), but now they appear to be strong-arming all unit owners to try and gain 5 new customers rather than lose one, and using that owner's broker to do it.

My unit is insured, I am happy with the terms, and don't see the need for me to change just because it suits someone else. Moving to a group policy means a loss of control, reduction in flexibility, and once done it may be impossible (or at least very hard) for an individual owner to back out of. Once locked in, the incumbent insurer is then presumably free to dictate terms to all unit owners and charge whatever they like.

Cross-leases are not unit titles, we do not have a body corporate and therefore there is no mandate to share insurance - particularly as we don't share any other expenses (with the exception of building maintenance which has been handled successfully by handshake agreement without issue for the past 25 years of my ownership).

With things the way they are now, I decide how much to insure my unit for, I decide what the excess is, I get the benefit of my long no claim bonus and I ultimately decide who gets my business, and at what price. A group policy means I am at the mercy of others and I don't like that prospect. If that is what I wanted, I would have bought into a body corporate.

I understand there are certain advantages for the insurer in having a group arrangement, particularly when it comes to whole-of-building damage etc, however we got through the 2010/2011 earthquakes with 6 separate insurers just fine.

AITA?