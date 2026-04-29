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ForumsOff topicCross-lease unit insurance - any recent experiences?
Wheelbarrow01

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#324576 29-Apr-2026 23:37
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Random question of the day - curious if anyone on here has experienced a similar situation recently...

 

Back story is that I own a flat in a block of 6. It's a cross-lease title, meaning we each own our own individual flat, and the 6 unit owners collectively own and share the building envelope and the land it sits on. We all currently have our own individual insurance policies for each unit.

 

One of the other unit owners has emailed us all this evening to advise that his insurer has decided that they no longer wish to insure his unit individually - they will only continue his insurance if all 6 unit owners sign up to his insurer under a new group policy. That unit owner's broker has "kindly" offered to setup a Teams meeting to discuss the situation with us all and gain collective agreement to move to a single group policy.

 

So far, around half the owners have responded saying "yes, great idea", however I am not one of them. Call me cynical, but the way I see it is that this particular insurer has chosen to vary their terms (which they are perfectly entitled to do if they wish), but now they appear to be strong-arming all unit owners to try and gain 5 new customers rather than lose one, and using that owner's broker to do it.

 

My unit is insured, I am happy with the terms, and don't see the need for me to change just because it suits someone else. Moving to a group policy means a loss of control, reduction in flexibility, and once done it may be impossible (or at least very hard) for an individual owner to back out of. Once locked in, the incumbent insurer is then presumably free to dictate terms to all unit owners and charge whatever they like.

 

Cross-leases are not unit titles, we do not have a body corporate and therefore there is no mandate to share insurance - particularly as we don't share any other expenses (with the exception of building maintenance which has been handled successfully by handshake agreement without issue for the past 25 years of my ownership).

 

With things the way they are now, I decide how much to insure my unit for, I decide what the excess is, I get the benefit of my long no claim bonus and I ultimately decide who gets my business, and at what price. A group policy means I am at the mercy of others and I don't like that prospect. If that is what I wanted, I would have bought into a body corporate.

 

I understand there are certain advantages for the insurer in having a group arrangement, particularly when it comes to whole-of-building damage etc, however we got through the 2010/2011 earthquakes with 6 separate insurers just fine.

 

AITA?

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Handle9
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  #3485674 30-Apr-2026 00:19
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I’d listen and then decline if it was in anyway not what I wanted. If an individual insurer doesn’t want to cover someone else then they should explore other options. 



Wheelbarrow01

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  #3485675 30-Apr-2026 00:59
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Handle9:

 

I’d listen and then decline if it was in anyway not what I wanted. If an individual insurer doesn’t want to cover someone else then they should explore other options. 

 

 

Yes that is my position also. My draft response states "I am happy to jump on a call and/or view the proposal from your broker to see what they are offering, but it is by no means a done deal for me. I would only consider a change if the terms and pricing are acceptable to me and my circumstances". 

 

I think that's fair. I also think they need to do their own legwork looking for alternatives. I was able to feed my unit address into 3 different insurer websites and get quotes from all of them with no issue - one was even a subsidiary of the insurer who is now allegedly saying no to individual policies...

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  #3485676 30-Apr-2026 01:07
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I’d also be really straightforward about you being hesitant about being bound into a group scheme. It’s a reasonable position and hard to argue against if you’re up front about it

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