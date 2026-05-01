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ForumsOff topicNew signage, wrong address

xpd

xpd

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#324584 1-May-2026 08:58
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Had a post appear in my FB feed overnight, from a NZ based hobby shop. The post was images of their new store front signage, all freshly done. 

 

But.

 

Website address used on the new store front, is not theirs :D

 

Their website is www.thestorenamenz.co.nz whereas the signage all has www.thestorename.co.nz - looked it up, and the latter is still available for purchase. Messaged them to point out the error, but no response.

 

In this case I have a few options....

 

1) Walk away

 

2) Buy the domain myself and sit on it.

 

3) Try contacting the store again.

 

 

 

What to do....  (TBH I'll prob do #3 again and then #1)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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mentalinc
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  #3486043 1-May-2026 09:14
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Or buy Domain and just redirect it for them




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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