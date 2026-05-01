Had a post appear in my FB feed overnight, from a NZ based hobby shop. The post was images of their new store front signage, all freshly done.

But.

Website address used on the new store front, is not theirs :D

Their website is www.thestorenamenz.co.nz whereas the signage all has www.thestorename.co.nz - looked it up, and the latter is still available for purchase. Messaged them to point out the error, but no response.

In this case I have a few options....

1) Walk away

2) Buy the domain myself and sit on it.

3) Try contacting the store again.

What to do.... (TBH I'll prob do #3 again and then #1)