NglButiLoveTechnolog

Its showing 'banana error 500'. Anyone know how to fix? Tried various browsers and devices and issue persist. Also delete cookies and cache and change dns and flush too.
I hate this phrase but works on my machine.
Vivaldi + Mercury.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
MaxineN:
I hate this phrase but works on my machine.
Vivaldi + Mercury.
Ah bugger. Thanks for letting me know.
Working for me too, tested with Safari and Firefox, on Quic. Not logged into an account. Maybe try deleting any Trade Me-related cookies.
Works for me on Spark.
Behodar:
Working for me too, tested with Safari and Firefox, on Quic. Not logged into an account. Maybe try deleting any Trade Me-related cookies.
Yep Im with Spark NZ and deleted cookies and cache using the internet browser function and CCleaner. I guess prob down for Spark customers?
boosacnoodle:
Works for me on Spark.
Oh I thought it might be my ISP haha but I guess not.
Update: Just used NordVPN to connect to Australia server and it works 😀
So, you found a workaround for your issue. That doesn't explain why (apparently) only you were having the problem initially. Have you tried again without the VPN? A workaround is not a fix.
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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No matter where you go, there you are.
Stu:
So, you found a workaround for your issue. That doesn't explain why (apparently) only you were having the problem initially. Have you tried again without the VPN? A workaround is not a fix.
Im not so sure why I was the only one affected. I was literally out of solutions until I remember I had a VPN (I use this often for watching overseas tv dramas) so I tried VPN and it worked. And yep I tried disbaling VPN and tried again, issue same. But its ok, as long as it works now with VPN I dont mind :).
Working fine for me on Spark fibre.
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