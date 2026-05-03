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ForumsOff topicIs TradeMe down? Tried various browsers and devices and issue persist.
NglButiLoveTechnolog

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#324608 3-May-2026 15:46
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Its showing 'banana error 500'. Anyone know how to fix? Tried various browsers and devices and issue persist. Also delete cookies and cache and change dns and flush too.

 

 

 

 

 

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MaxineN
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  #3487099 3-May-2026 15:47
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I hate this phrase but works on my machine.

 

Vivaldi + Mercury.




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NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3487100 3-May-2026 15:48
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MaxineN:

 

I hate this phrase but works on my machine.

 

Vivaldi + Mercury.

 

 

Ah bugger. Thanks for letting me know. 

Behodar
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  #3487101 3-May-2026 15:50
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Working for me too, tested with Safari and Firefox, on Quic. Not logged into an account. Maybe try deleting any Trade Me-related cookies.



boosacnoodle
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  #3487102 3-May-2026 15:51
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Works for me on Spark.

NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3487103 3-May-2026 15:51
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Behodar:

 

Working for me too, tested with Safari and Firefox, on Quic. Not logged into an account. Maybe try deleting any Trade Me-related cookies.

 

 

Yep Im with Spark NZ and deleted cookies and cache using the internet browser function and CCleaner. I guess prob down for Spark customers?

NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3487105 3-May-2026 15:51
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boosacnoodle:

 

Works for me on Spark.

 

 

Oh I thought it might be my ISP haha but I guess not.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3487107 3-May-2026 16:01
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Update: Just used NordVPN to connect to Australia server and it works 😀

Stu

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  #3487110 3-May-2026 16:10
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So, you found a workaround for your issue. That doesn't explain why (apparently) only you were having the problem initially. Have you tried again without the VPN? A workaround is not a fix.




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NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3487111 3-May-2026 16:13
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Stu:

 

So, you found a workaround for your issue. That doesn't explain why (apparently) only you were having the problem initially. Have you tried again without the VPN? A workaround is not a fix.

 

 

Im not so sure why I was the only one affected. I was literally out of solutions until I remember I had a VPN (I use this often for watching overseas tv dramas) so I tried VPN and it worked. And yep I tried disbaling VPN and tried again, issue same. But its ok, as long as it works now with VPN I dont mind :). 

quickymart
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  #3487112 3-May-2026 16:17
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Working fine for me on Spark fibre.

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