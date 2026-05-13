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ForumsOff topicBest Lemon Squeezer
Eva888

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#324690 13-May-2026 12:43
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Had to share. Got this for Mothers Day. Wow…no more slippery lemons and zesty smelling fingers or asking Mr E for a squeeze. Fast, cut, drop in and squeeze with both hands. Love it! 

 

https://dreamfarm.com/fluicer/?sku=DFFU3451

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Stu

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  #3490515 13-May-2026 12:57
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Oh that sort of lemon squeezer. Not one of these...




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SaltyNZ
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  #3490516 13-May-2026 12:59
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OK, I'll bite. Squeezing lemons is a daily job around here.




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vexxxboy
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  #3490519 13-May-2026 13:08
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Eva888:

 

Had to share. Got this for Mothers Day. Wow…no more slippery lemons and zesty smelling fingers or asking Mr E for a squeeze. Fast, cut, drop in and squeeze with both hands. Love it! 

 

https://dreamfarm.com/fluicer/?sku=DFFU3451

 

 

surely asking Mr E for a squeeze is still a thing




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Handsomedan
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  #3490587 13-May-2026 15:06
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I love that they do 3 sizes in the appropriate colours for the relevant fruits. 

It's almost like something Tupperware would've done back when they were good. 




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lxsw20
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  #3490595 13-May-2026 15:40
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Cut the end off put 3 evenly places toothpicks half way up around the lemon, put it in a glass (using the toothpicks to hold it at the top of the glass) put it in the microwave for 1 min then 30 second increments as required. Hey presto juiced lemon.

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