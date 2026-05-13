Had to share. Got this for Mothers Day. Wow…no more slippery lemons and zesty smelling fingers or asking Mr E for a squeeze. Fast, cut, drop in and squeeze with both hands. Love it!
Had to share. Got this for Mothers Day. Wow…no more slippery lemons and zesty smelling fingers or asking Mr E for a squeeze. Fast, cut, drop in and squeeze with both hands. Love it!
Oh that sort of lemon squeezer. Not one of these...
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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No matter where you go, there you are.
OK, I'll bite. Squeezing lemons is a daily job around here.
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These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
Eva888:
Had to share. Got this for Mothers Day. Wow…no more slippery lemons and zesty smelling fingers or asking Mr E for a squeeze. Fast, cut, drop in and squeeze with both hands. Love it!
https://dreamfarm.com/fluicer/?sku=DFFU3451
surely asking Mr E for a squeeze is still a thing
Common sense is not as common as you think.
I love that they do 3 sizes in the appropriate colours for the relevant fruits.
It's almost like something Tupperware would've done back when they were good.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Cut the end off put 3 evenly places toothpicks half way up around the lemon, put it in a glass (using the toothpicks to hold it at the top of the glass) put it in the microwave for 1 min then 30 second increments as required. Hey presto juiced lemon.
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