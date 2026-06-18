I am a pensioner and as a matter of preference I do not use a phone for anything other than emergencies and appointments where there is no other alternative. Accordingly, my phone is a dumb one. People I want to be in touch with all know they can reach me by email and no other way. My on-line activities are all by browser.

Increasingly, payment sites and other services are demanding I input a phone number on their forms in order to proceed. I object to this, especially when my phone has nothing to do with the provision of the service. Giving out the number when it is not actually needed for anything mainly just results in unwanted text messages, which I make a point of never reading anyway.

How can I avoid or prevent this? I don't mind giving out my number if there is a real reason for it, but in my experience there usually isn't. Email is perfectly adequate for appointment reminders and similar purposes. Anything else mainly just invites unwanted spam messages. I don't see why I should have to put up with this.