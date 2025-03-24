Anyone on copper services (ADSL and VDSL) will likely be affected by this and should make a submission.
At present Chorus has to rollout UFB in an affected area before turning off the copper network. This has already happened in parts of Auckland and I think we are all in agreement this is logical and fine.
The change they are seeking here is to decommission all copper services by 2030 regardless of UFB status and force those users to whatever they can get (if anything)
Chorus have no UFB rollout commitment past "mid 2025".
Copper Services Investigation under section 69AH of the Telecommunications Act
Report to the Minister for Media and Communications on whether
Schedule 1 should be altered in respect of regulation of the relevant copper
services
Draft recommendation report
Key points:
- Only copper (ADSL and VDSL) and UFB services are open access and regulated allowing customers to chose from a large range of ISP's
- Wireless service operators are likely holding their prices down due to competition from copper. If this was no longer an option they could increase their prices and not need to provide any level of service.
- The status quo requires Chorus to migrate areas to UFB so they can turn off the copper network in that area. If they can get out of it anyway they no longer have this incentive.
- Chorus own marketing claims issues with wireless: Sharing bandwidth? It might be why your internet is slow. and Wireless broadband fine print: Avoid sharing
- WISP (wireless ISP's) at risk from Starlink. Real possibility of this foreign owned company becoming the only provider in non-UFB areas.