Anyone on copper services (ADSL and VDSL) will likely be affected by this and should make a submission.

At present Chorus has to rollout UFB in an affected area before turning off the copper network. This has already happened in parts of Auckland and I think we are all in agreement this is logical and fine.

The change they are seeking here is to decommission all copper services by 2030 regardless of UFB status and force those users to whatever they can get (if anything)

Chorus have no UFB rollout commitment past "mid 2025".

Copper Services Investigation under section 69AH of the Telecommunications Act

Report to the Minister for Media and Communications on whether

Schedule 1 should be altered in respect of regulation of the relevant copper

services

Draft recommendation report

Link to PDF

Key points: