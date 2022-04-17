jmorgannz:

I believe LTO-7 drives are in the $10-$15,000 price range and I expect demand for renting these would be rare. I would be astonished if you can find one available for rent in NZ. If you could, I'd expect the rental price to be around 10% of the drive's value or more to make it worthwhile for the hire company.

It may be more cost-effective to buy a massive drive to keep off site 99% of the time (or even better, two so one is ALWAYS off site) and copy across to them occasionally.

If you get stuck, I can lend you a 16Tb drive that is between projects and won't be needed until the end of the month. West Auckland pickup location.