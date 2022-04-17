jmorgannz:

Hey all,
Had a 6TB disk in my NAS go belly up tonight.
It's only using mirroring, so I'm in the danger zone till I replace it.
I got no probs going out and grabbing a replacement when stores open again - however I feel like I don't want to just sub in a new drive without first backing up what's on the still operational one - paranoid that the rebuild *somehow* dies and I lose the other drive. Rather play safe than sorry.
Problem is, I don't have a spare 6TB.
If I was working, I'd pony up and put together a more expensive solution with a more robust setup - more redundancy and cold drives ready to swap in, as well as an independent backup solution.
However; I am not working for health reasons so have to do things on a budget.
Seems to me the most economical way to do a backup would be to dump it all to an LTO7 tape.
Wondering if anyone knows places which would short term hire an LTO7 drive for a weekend or whatever.
TBH it's something I'd be keen to do once every few months anyway - would be nice to have another layer of cold backup, as treating RAID as a backup solution is stupid.
I'm in the 09