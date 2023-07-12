Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Recommend a webcam for home office - moderate to narrow field of view
timmmay

19351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#306317 12-Jul-2023 16:54
Short version

 

Can anyone recommend a webcam that you have personal experience with that is good for MS teams meetings on a Windows computer working at home, sitting on a 25" monitor across a fairly wide desk? Field of view ideally narrower than average, 60 to 70 degrees, up to 80 ok.

 

Long version

 

I've been working mostly remotely for a few years, doing online meetings every day. I've been using a Logitech C270 webcam, an old design released in 2010, which I purchased about that time. It's ok, 720p, one microphone. It has a 60 degree field of view, so I'm fairly large in the frame, but it's ok. It's getting old and it's not as reliable as it used to be.

 

I decided it was time for an upgrade. I purchased a Logitech Brio 500 1080p. Nice webcam, better microphones, better white balance, copes with a bright background better, better everything, more reliable, but with one significant problem for the way I use it. The detail from the webcam is really poor - significantly worse than the old 720p webcam. It's most noticeable in meetings with one other person. This seems to be because it has a super wide 90 degree field of view, and I sit a bit more than one meter from the webcam. Because of that it effectively does digital cropping to make me larger in the frame, throwing away a significant number of the pixels. I've returned it.

 

Can anyone recommend a webcam that's good for MS Teams meeting that has a narrower field of view? Based on some experiments I think a 60 - 70 degree field of view would be pretty good, up to 80 would probably be ok - 78 looks to be common.

 

Summary:

 

  • Webcam for teams on Windows
  • Narrow field of view, ideally 60 - 70 degrees, up to 80 probably ok
  • Decent microphone quality
  • Sits on a standard monitor ok (not a laptop)
  • I doubt this exists at a reasonable price, but optical zoom if reasonably priced could be good

I've looked at a few "best webcam" articles but there's so many options personal experience can be best.

 

 

 

Chat GPT helpfully provided me with a list of webcams fields of view, but it's limited to what was available in September 2021. Bing couldn't help.

 

 

 

 

 

Dynamic
3507 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103371 12-Jul-2023 17:21
We sell a lot of the C920’s and I use one personally. Great webcam with decent sound. We even have them in small meeting rooms above a TV with good feedback.

You can digitally zoom in using their software control panel for an even tighter field of view.




timmmay

19351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103373 12-Jul-2023 17:25
Dynamic: We sell a lot of the C920’s and I use one personally. Great webcam with decent sound. We even have them in small meeting rooms above a TV with good feedback.

You can digitally zoom in using their software control panel for an even tighter field of view.

 

Thanks for the suggestion 🙂 C920 is 78 degrees field of view, probably quite a bit better than 90 degrees. That's a decent option. Ideally I'd like to avoid digital zoom / cropping, so going for closer to 65 / 70 degree field of view, but the C920 is a good option if I can't find anything like that.

Handle9
8966 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103390 12-Jul-2023 17:55
Anker C200 does a variable field of view.



timmmay

19351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3103411 12-Jul-2023 18:39
Handle9: Anker C200 does a variable field of view.


The one I had claims that, but does it by throwing away pixels. I'll check it out to see if it does it properly, thanks 🙂

