I'm mainly after a better card for running Ollama, I've currently using 6700xt on another box, and it's 6-7x times the speed of my 5950x cpu.

There was very long article from Jarred Walton on Toms hardware, in it it references an AMD AI demo which has the 9070 XT delivering very close to twice the compute performance vs the RX 7900 XT.

https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/amd-rdna4-rx-9000-series-gpus-specifications-pricing-release-date.

I'm hoping the ROCM support it a little better than the 6700xt, as Phoronix had reported there would be no day 1 support, to which got this tweet reply.

https://x.com/AnushElangovan/status/1895563646572642689/photo/1

Anush is AMD's Vice President of AI Software, so probably knows what working software support wise.



I might even try some gaming, my main dev machine has a 1030gt... so this will be a big upgrade.