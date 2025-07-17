Hello, I am a project manager building houses.
We use construction software that you access via a web browser (not standalone software).
I speak to ChatGPT while driving to make my site notes for both internal notes with whats going on and also communication notes that go to the client. I had ChatGPT setup a template for internal and another for the client. It does a good job of this but when I copy and paste it into the text field to upload on the website it always stuffs up bullets, and line spacing.
It really annoys me and I have tried multiple different things to solve it. time is critical so I need to be as straight forward as possible and look good. I have asked chatgpt to do it different ways and also supplied chatgpt the element info from the text box.
I have also tried copying it into notepad, google docs etc prior to pasting it but still get issues.
I use iPad, Iphone and windows but get the same issue from all of them.
Have attached screenshot of how I would like it to look and also how it looks.
Anyone got any ideas?
TIA