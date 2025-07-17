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ForumsDesktop computingPasting text into a web browser form - Formatting issues
taylorroach

69 posts

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#320205 17-Jul-2025 19:37
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Hello, I am a project manager building houses.

 

We use construction software that you access via a web browser (not standalone software).

 

I speak to ChatGPT while driving to make my site notes for both internal notes with whats going on and also communication notes that go to the client. I had ChatGPT setup a template for internal and another for the client. It does a good job of this but when I copy and paste it into the text field to upload on the website it always stuffs up bullets, and line spacing.

 

It really annoys me and I have tried multiple different things to solve it. time is critical so I need to be as straight forward as possible and look good. I have asked chatgpt to do it different ways and also supplied chatgpt the element info from the text box.

 

I have also tried copying it into notepad, google docs etc prior to pasting it but still get issues.

 

I use iPad, Iphone and windows but get the same issue from all of them.

 

Have attached screenshot of how I would like it to look and also how it looks.

 

Anyone got any ideas?

 

TIA

 

 




Taylor :)

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freitasm
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  #3395088 17-Jul-2025 21:19
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Do you mean the well-formatted one is the bottom (6:30 PM) and the badly-spaced one is the top (6:33 PM)?

 

 




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taylorroach

69 posts

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  #3395094 17-Jul-2025 22:17
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Yes, that is correct.

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