Hello, I am a project manager building houses.

We use construction software that you access via a web browser (not standalone software).

I speak to ChatGPT while driving to make my site notes for both internal notes with whats going on and also communication notes that go to the client. I had ChatGPT setup a template for internal and another for the client. It does a good job of this but when I copy and paste it into the text field to upload on the website it always stuffs up bullets, and line spacing.

It really annoys me and I have tried multiple different things to solve it. time is critical so I need to be as straight forward as possible and look good. I have asked chatgpt to do it different ways and also supplied chatgpt the element info from the text box.

I have also tried copying it into notepad, google docs etc prior to pasting it but still get issues.

I use iPad, Iphone and windows but get the same issue from all of them.

Have attached screenshot of how I would like it to look and also how it looks.

Anyone got any ideas?

TIA