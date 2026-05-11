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xpd

xpd

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#324677 11-May-2026 15:23
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Wife is doing a course via a local tech, and part of her course is that she needs to take videos, and document details from a certain group of people. 

 

Now, she wants to keep the files somewhere "safe" (meaning my home server), but does not want ANYONE, including myself, to be able to access those files. 

 

Whats the best solution ? (I've suggested cloud options but nope, she does not trust the cloud for anything at all - and don't go down the route "but its everything today" - had that "discussion" :D )

 

"Server" is running Windows 10 Pro, and backed up nightly. 

 

I asked AI and it came up with using a ZIP folder with a password, not a bad idea in a way. Or else Veracrypt - install on the server, and wife has on her laptop as well - but there is slight risk of corruption as its not designed for network use. 

 

Anything else ? Using external drive is out. 

 

Do I just get her a personal NAS and use whatever onboard options that has for locking down data ?

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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geek3001
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  #3489893 11-May-2026 15:32
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Presumably you as the admin of the server will be able to access the files if you want.

 

This is one of those human trust situations that admins have in a business environment.

 

Admins just have to be trusted to NOT make any attempt to access such files that are off-limits, and NOT abuse that trust.



xpd

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  #3489896 11-May-2026 15:38
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Goosey:

 

 Can she not just use the polytech login to save to a folder within their environment?

 

 

If you saw the email they just sent the students, after the Canvas hack, you'd never let that thought enter your mind. So, no, not an option. (Basically told students to upload their work to a Teams folder which ALL the students have access to and can download one anothers work - not secured at all)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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wellygary
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  #3489897 11-May-2026 15:38
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Keep it simply,  playing around with Veracrypt or similar is overkill.. its a course project not national secrets....

 

How much data are we talking about?

 

The NAS's biggest problem is that to prevent you accessing is means that you have to give her control of all the Admin passwords etc...

 

An encrypted Zip folder that she has the password to and copies to the NAS for safe keeping would seem the best outcome...



xpd

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  #3489899 11-May-2026 15:39
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geek3001:

 

Presumably you as the admin of the server will be able to access the files if you want.

 

This is one of those human trust situations that admins have in a business environment.

 

Admins just have to be trusted to NOT make any attempt to access such files that are off-limits, and NOT abuse that trust.

 

 

Yup, and she does trust me but shes paranoid due to the nature of her study etc. (Grief counselling)

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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xpd

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  #3489900 11-May-2026 15:42
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wellygary:

 

Keep it simply,  playing around with Veracrypt or similar is overkill.. its a course project not national secrets....

 

How much data are we talking about?

 

The NAS's biggest problem is that to prevent you accessing is means that you have to give her control of all the Admin passwords etc...

 

An encrypted Zip folder that she has the password to and copies to the NAS for safe keeping would seem the best outcome...

 

 

Some of the recordings are 5GB+, multiple of those, documents etc, so a couple hundred GB probably fine for her.

 

I'd be fine with her having only access to the NAS, but it'd be totally on her if anything goes wrong. (Yeah right) :)




XPD / Gavin

 

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gbwelly
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  #3489901 11-May-2026 15:44
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Could just use a regular folder and put a vhdx virtual drive file in there that is encrypted with bitlocker. Tell her to eject it once she's done. Get her to pick the password while you turn away.







 
 
 
 

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Tinkerisk
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  #3489906 11-May-2026 16:04
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Please tick the appropriate box:

 

O New wife 😉

 

O Use Linux 😁

 

O Second NAS 🫣

 

O Encrypt files before storing it on existing NAS 😎

 

This is nothing other than what one should be doing anyway—especially if one places one's data in the public cloud. i.e. Cryptomator or AxCrypt




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons! Really!
  • I avoid Big Tech. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

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