Wife is doing a course via a local tech, and part of her course is that she needs to take videos, and document details from a certain group of people.

Now, she wants to keep the files somewhere "safe" (meaning my home server), but does not want ANYONE, including myself, to be able to access those files.

Whats the best solution ? (I've suggested cloud options but nope, she does not trust the cloud for anything at all - and don't go down the route "but its everything today" - had that "discussion" :D )

"Server" is running Windows 10 Pro, and backed up nightly.

I asked AI and it came up with using a ZIP folder with a password, not a bad idea in a way. Or else Veracrypt - install on the server, and wife has on her laptop as well - but there is slight risk of corruption as its not designed for network use.

Anything else ? Using external drive is out.

Do I just get her a personal NAS and use whatever onboard options that has for locking down data ?