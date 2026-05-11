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FineWine

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#324678 11-May-2026 16:38
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As of macOS 27 my venerable Airport Time Capsule 5th Gen - 2TB will become a brick. I am just looking to have an external drive, not a NAS or any such thing, that will macOS format into APFS that Time Machine will accommodate.

 

I would like to use an SSD >2TB. So I have been researching and they are bloody expensive here in NZ. But I have noticed on AliExpress that there are quite a few listed at a reasonable price.

 

Lenovo Portable SSD High Speed External Hard Drive 1TB/2TB/256TB USB3.1 for PC Laptop Mac Phone - Solid State Disk - AliExpress

 

2026 New External SSD 1TB/2TB/4TB Durable Portable Hard Disk High-rate Original Solid-state Drive for PC/Laptop/Phone/Mac - AliExpress

 

Portable External Hard Drive 1TB Quiet Operation Solid State Drive 2TB 4TB Mobile Disk High Speed SSD For PC Laptop，Home&Office - AliExpress

 

Lenovo 256TB High-speed 4TB 8TB 16TB SSD Portable External Solid State Hard Drive USB3.0 Interface 128TB HDD Mobile Hard Drive - AliExpressPortable SSD

 

1TB External SSD Hard Drive High Speed USB3.0 Interface HDD Mobile Hard Disk For Xiaomi For Laptop PC Disk External - AliExpressHigh-speed SSD 128TB

 

External Hard Drive Portable 2TB Solid State Drive 4TB Mass External Hard Disk for Laptop/Mac/PC/Phone - AliExpress 44

 

Has any forum members bought an SSD off AliExpress and if so what was their end experience with the purchase. Or should I just buy a good old Portable HD, say from WD.




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lxsw20
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  #3489923 11-May-2026 16:43
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Why would you trust your backups (insurance) with a knock off? Not a single one of those drives will really be what they say on the tin.

 Get a WD/Samsung/Seagate etc from a local source.

If you want to do it cheap with what will now be an old drive, pull the 3.5" Drive out of your airport and buy a USB enclosure for it. 



EviLClouD
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  #3489926 11-May-2026 16:47
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Depends how much you value your data.

 

i certainly wouldn’t trust a seller selling a 256TB drive for under $100…flash storage capacity is easily faked.

 

https://www.topdisk.com/how-to-spot-fake-ssd-capacity-a-guide-for-savvy-shoppers/

mentalinc
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  #3489931 11-May-2026 16:53
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There was an article last week about a 4TB? SSD that was nothing more than a USB to micro sd adapter.




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wellygary
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  #3489933 11-May-2026 16:58
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"Or should I just buy a good old Portable HD, say from WD."

 

This,...

 

 Also for an incremental backup like time capsule you don't need the speed of an SSD.. a HDD will be fine...

richms
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  #3489941 11-May-2026 17:24
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I have bought cheap nvme ones for OS drives and found they have software issues that make them get really really slow till they start to time out and the PC bluescreens - fine when restarted and no data loss.

 

Replaced with "branded" ex lease ones from PB before the prices went stupid - all issues stopped.

 

Drives work fine as data storage, but 256 gig doesnt go far for torrenting onto.

 

While a fake capacity thing is quick and easy to test for to get a refund. Things being a bit crap over time is something you will never get a resolution for, and the local market for junk tier ones like netac and similar is about the same price and you have a shop to yell at when it borks.

 

Also none of those links will open for me because of that skim resources crap that the site puts on links. Just post the number part of the URL




Richard rich.ms

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  #3489942 11-May-2026 17:26
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Do not buy storage devices from Temu, AliExpress and others. You are likely to end up with a fake, lower-capacity microSD inside a case with a weight to make it feel like a heavier device.




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michaelmurfy
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  #3489976 11-May-2026 19:35
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I can tell you now - all the drives in the OP are fake.

 

Do not buy.




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