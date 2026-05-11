I have bought cheap nvme ones for OS drives and found they have software issues that make them get really really slow till they start to time out and the PC bluescreens - fine when restarted and no data loss.

Replaced with "branded" ex lease ones from PB before the prices went stupid - all issues stopped.

Drives work fine as data storage, but 256 gig doesnt go far for torrenting onto.

While a fake capacity thing is quick and easy to test for to get a refund. Things being a bit crap over time is something you will never get a resolution for, and the local market for junk tier ones like netac and similar is about the same price and you have a shop to yell at when it borks.

Also none of those links will open for me because of that skim resources crap that the site puts on links. Just post the number part of the URL