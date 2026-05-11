As of macOS 27 my venerable Airport Time Capsule 5th Gen - 2TB will become a brick. I am just looking to have an external drive, not a NAS or any such thing, that will macOS format into APFS that Time Machine will accommodate.
I would like to use an SSD >2TB. So I have been researching and they are bloody expensive here in NZ. But I have noticed on AliExpress that there are quite a few listed at a reasonable price.
Lenovo Portable SSD High Speed External Hard Drive 1TB/2TB/256TB USB3.1 for PC Laptop Mac Phone - Solid State Disk - AliExpress
2026 New External SSD 1TB/2TB/4TB Durable Portable Hard Disk High-rate Original Solid-state Drive for PC/Laptop/Phone/Mac - AliExpress
Portable External Hard Drive 1TB Quiet Operation Solid State Drive 2TB 4TB Mobile Disk High Speed SSD For PC Laptop，Home&Office - AliExpress
Lenovo 256TB High-speed 4TB 8TB 16TB SSD Portable External Solid State Hard Drive USB3.0 Interface 128TB HDD Mobile Hard Drive - AliExpressPortable SSD
1TB External SSD Hard Drive High Speed USB3.0 Interface HDD Mobile Hard Disk For Xiaomi For Laptop PC Disk External - AliExpressHigh-speed SSD 128TB
External Hard Drive Portable 2TB Solid State Drive 4TB Mass External Hard Disk for Laptop/Mac/PC/Phone - AliExpress 44
Has any forum members bought an SSD off AliExpress and if so what was their end experience with the purchase. Or should I just buy a good old Portable HD, say from WD.