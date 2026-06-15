So.... I managed to get my self a secondhand unexpectedly/unnecessarily massive server cabinet (Dynamix), something like this: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHADNX3771/Dynamix-RSR37-6X6-37RU-Server-Cabinet-600mm-Deep-6



When i plugged everything in, the fans were stupidly loud (maybe by design, maybe they were just old). So, i figured i could probably chuck few case fans into the module and see if i can make it a bit quieter (ideally noctua but i will settle for something cheaper to begin with).

The existing fan module looks something like this: https://dynamix.co.nz/RAFANKITT

It seems like 4x 120mm fans. All fans seem to be AC powered (you can sort of see from the 2nd photo), theres no real power supply, just direct AC cable split into each fan by the looks of it.



aaanyway, this is for homelab purposes. and i only plan to put some of my network gear, nas, and couple of mini pcs in here, so its not going to drive much heat (i probably dont even need any fans tbh). Fan would be nice to make some air pressure inside to keep insecs away maybe? ...and to keep some of the dust away. i want to try put some case fans in its place, like this: https://www.amazon.com.au/gp/product/B07HC7P3HJ/?th=1



Im open to alternative suggestions (need 4 fans, ideally cheap-ish).



So, im hoping to just be able to unscrew and remove all the AC powered fans, and try to screw in these case fans. But, where im stuck is that im not sure how i can power/control them? Are there some USB/DC powered fan controller i can buy to plug these into?

If anyone has any alternative (not too expensive) solution, please let me know? Id rather not buy AC powered fans though.