Anyone else got this mouse and having issues with the wheel regularly sticking.

I've previously used the ifixit guide to clean inside the mouse, but it started to stick again within a couple of months. Also it isn't a quick fix, and risks damaging the mouse.

Pressing down hard on the wheel and rotating helps for a couple of hours and then it gets sticky again. I've never had this much trouble with a mouse wheel before, and I'm very disappointed given the price point of the mouse.

Also has anyone seen similar issues with the MX Master 4 as I'm looking for replacement options.