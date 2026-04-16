@sfrasernz

Hi everyone,

I’m hoping someone here has some advice or has dealt with a similar situation.

My Microsoft account has been hacked. The attacker has:

Changed the primary email address on the account

Enabled two-factor authentication

Locked me out completely

I’ve already:

Submitted the Microsoft account recovery form (multiple times)

Been told by Microsoft that they won’t proceed with recovery because 2FA is now enabled

Cancelled the credit card that was linked to the account

Tried to contact them via billing online but they just direct me to login to the account which I can't do

The original email address itself has not been compromised, and the password I used was unique (so this appears isolated to just the Microsoft account).

The complication is that this was also the organiser account for my family, so I’ve now effectively lost management access to three linked family member accounts as well.

At this point I seem to be stuck in a loop where:

I can’t pass recovery because 2FA is enabled

I can’t remove 2FA because I can’t access the account

Questions:

Is there any escalation path within Microsoft that actually works in cases like this? Has anyone had success recovering an account after 2FA was enabled by an attacker? Is there any way to recover or detach the family member accounts from the compromised organiser account? Are there any other avenues I should be trying that I may have missed?

I can provide proof of ownership (previous passwords, billing info, etc.) if I can actually speak to someone who will review it.

Appreciate any guidance. Regardless I've learnt a valuable lesson the hard way.

Thanks

(Edited for formatting issue)