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ForumsGamingHacked Microsoft Account
sfrasernz

238 posts

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#324486 16-Apr-2026 09:55
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Hi everyone,

 

I’m hoping someone here has some advice or has dealt with a similar situation.

 

My Microsoft account has been hacked. The attacker has:

 

  • Changed the primary email address on the account
  • Enabled two-factor authentication
  • Locked me out completely

I’ve already:

 

  • Submitted the Microsoft account recovery form (multiple times)
  • Been told by Microsoft that they won’t proceed with recovery because 2FA is now enabled
  • Cancelled the credit card that was linked to the account
  • Tried to contact them via billing online but they just direct me to login to the account which I can't do

The original email address itself has not been compromised, and the password I used was unique (so this appears isolated to just the Microsoft account).

 

The complication is that this was also the organiser account for my family, so I’ve now effectively lost management access to three linked family member accounts as well.

 

At this point I seem to be stuck in a loop where:

 

  • I can’t pass recovery because 2FA is enabled
  • I can’t remove 2FA because I can’t access the account

Questions:

 

     

  1. Is there any escalation path within Microsoft that actually works in cases like this?
  2. Has anyone had success recovering an account after 2FA was enabled by an attacker?
  3. Is there any way to recover or detach the family member accounts from the compromised organiser account?
  4. Are there any other avenues I should be trying that I may have missed?

 

I can provide proof of ownership (previous passwords, billing info, etc.) if I can actually speak to someone who will review it.

 

Appreciate any guidance. Regardless I've learnt a valuable lesson the hard way.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

(Edited for formatting issue)

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Linux
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  #3481270 16-Apr-2026 10:20
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@sfrasernz

 

How was it ' Hacked ' ?

 

Been told by Microsoft that they won’t proceed with recovery because 2FA is now enabled

 

If Microsoft has told you the above then I am not sure what Geekzone users can do



sfrasernz

238 posts

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  #3481271 16-Apr-2026 10:26
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How was it 'hacked'? No idea other than the password was not as strong as it should have been and 2fa wasn't enabled. Yes - dumb on our part.

 

I don't expect GZ to have the magic answer and I've come to terms that we may have lost the account but as I mentioned I'm only looking for some advice (and expecting a lecture) to see if there is anything that can be done. Thanks for taking the time to comment though.

Linux
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  #3481274 16-Apr-2026 10:37
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It sucks that this happens for sure and I hope you learnt from it! Sorry I can add zero value



SpartanVXL
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  #3481284 16-Apr-2026 12:05
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Call them? Otherwise theres nothing you can do except legal avenues, they make it very hard to recover an account because malicious actors use everything they can get to get into accounts.

Bung
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  #3481285 16-Apr-2026 12:07
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The Microsoft procedure for recovering a hacked account includes dealing with hacker applied 2FA.

evnafets
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  #3481290 16-Apr-2026 12:48
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Bung:

 

The Microsoft procedure for recovering a hacked account includes dealing with hacker applied 2FA.

 

 

Can you elaborate please? 

From what I can see, the only reference to 2FA is saying 'if you have switched it on, we can't help you"

 
 
 
 

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sfrasernz

238 posts

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  #3481302 16-Apr-2026 13:06
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When I try to call Microsoft, it’s essentially a dead end. The system just pushes me back to their website. The only paths available are the standard Account Recovery form—which they’ve already refused to action because the hacker enabled 2FA—or Account and Billing support, which I can’t access because it requires me to log in.

 

Calling back doesn’t help. The system recognises my number and no longer even offers those options—it just redirects me straight back to the website again. So there’s effectively no way to speak to a human or escalate the issue.

 

Trying to move forward, I created a new Microsoft account, only for it to be immediately flagged for “suspicious activity” and blocked. There’s no explanation of why and pathway to resolve it.

 

 

Brumfondl
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  #3481304 16-Apr-2026 13:13
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So you have been through this?

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/account-billing/how-to-recover-a-hacked-or-compromised-microsoft-account-24ca907d-bcdf-a44b-4656-47f0cd89c245 





sfrasernz

238 posts

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  #3481308 16-Apr-2026 13:38
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Yeah have tried that. As far as I can tell all their methods require access to a second authentication method all of which relate to the hacker now. The annoying things is there doesn’t appear to be any recourse to even attempt to resolve it or have Microsoft review it. 

kiwiharry
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  #3481325 16-Apr-2026 14:16
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Do you happen to have the 25 character account recovery code?

 

There was this that I found from https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/answers/questions/5634843/my-email-has-been-hacked-and-they-added-two-factor

 

If your Microsoft account was hacked and 2FA was added start by requesting a 30day security info reset at account.live.com/proofs/manage. If you have the 25 character recovery code use it to regain access immediately. 

 

 




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