Hi all - it's the mrs birthday soon and she'd love to play some casual games on our TV. She used to have a Switch which was permanently docked. Games like Stardew Valley and Zelda were her favourites.

The switch died a while back and I'm exploring PC options. Budget is around $1200 NZD tops. I already have controllers and the TV so just need the box itself.

I've looked at second hand Steam Decks and ROG Ally handhelds — seems decent but being permanently docked in a small form factor doesn't seem ideal long term? A mini PC could be the way to go but I'm a bit swamped with the hardware options out there, not to mention availability and pricing at the moment.

Does anyone have ideas or suggestions? Thanks!