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ForumsGamingCasual PC gaming on the TV - current options?
MonolithNZZ

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#324960 19-Jun-2026 10:19
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Hi all - it's the mrs birthday soon and she'd love to play some casual games on our TV. She used to have a Switch which was permanently docked. Games like Stardew Valley and Zelda were her favourites.

 

The switch died a while back and I'm exploring PC options. Budget is around $1200 NZD tops. I already have controllers and the TV so just need the box itself.

 

I've looked at second hand Steam Decks and ROG Ally handhelds — seems decent but being permanently docked in a small form factor doesn't seem ideal long term? A mini PC could be the way to go but I'm a bit swamped with the hardware options out there, not to mention availability and pricing at the moment.

 

Does anyone have ideas or suggestions? Thanks!

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Qazzy03
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  #3504382 19-Jun-2026 10:52
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You can skip the hardware and get Xbox gamepass for cloud gaming and have access to their library.



xpd

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  #3504398 19-Jun-2026 11:35
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Just remember, storage, RAM and video is all expensive atm. 




XPD / Gavin

 

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