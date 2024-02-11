My son has a new laptop running Windows 11, which I want to setup for him to be able to print documents for school over the network.

The setup goes something like this:

USB printer > plugged into Windows 10 desktop machine > Spark Smart modem > printer shared over network

With my old Vista laptop I recall setting up a USB printer port (or something) and this allowed me to print a document from said laptop, route it through the desktop and the printer would spit it out.

Windows 11 doesn't seem to have this option, and if I try to type in the path manually to the printer I get "Access Denied" - but at the same time I can see the folders that are being shared from the desktop over the network.

Googling hasn't produced much in the way of helpful information so far, and I can't seem to determine what the IP address of the printer might be to try and share it that way, if required.

It's a fairly old one now, an HP LaserJet 1020 but it's perfectly fine for his school assignments, which are mostly text. HP doesn't seem to have drivers for Windows 11 on their site either (I tried installing it directly on his laptop but to no avail).

Anyone had any success setting up one of these with Windows 11? Note that printing from the Vista laptop works fine.

Thanks in advance 🙂