TP-Link IPv6 DNS issues with Orcon (2degrees)
#312569 28-Apr-2024 18:41
Hi everyone,

 

For the past month I've been trying to get IPv6 working properly on my TP-Link Archer AX50 router. I've been with Orcon for a few years now, but have only got around to looking into IPv6 recently.

 

I am able to get a connection over IPv6 when using PPPoE (dynamic IP doesn't work), but no matter what DNS server I specify (Quad9, Cloudflare, NextDNS), it uses Google DNS. Even picking "Get Dynamically from ISP) still gives me Google DNS servers. This is a problem, because I use AdGuard Home to filter ads/trackers etc and need that to work over IPv6 too.

 

Any help with this would be appreciated.

  #3249480 15-Jun-2024 22:51
Fixed this by upgrading router :)

 
 
 
 

  #3249535 16-Jun-2024 07:02
How about sharing what you upgraded to?  May help others...

  #3249724 16-Jun-2024 22:01
Sorry, was supposed to add that to my reply. I moved to the ASUS RT-AX3000 V2 router.

 

Kind regards.

