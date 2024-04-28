Hi everyone,

For the past month I've been trying to get IPv6 working properly on my TP-Link Archer AX50 router. I've been with Orcon for a few years now, but have only got around to looking into IPv6 recently.

I am able to get a connection over IPv6 when using PPPoE (dynamic IP doesn't work), but no matter what DNS server I specify (Quad9, Cloudflare, NextDNS), it uses Google DNS. Even picking "Get Dynamically from ISP) still gives me Google DNS servers. This is a problem, because I use AdGuard Home to filter ads/trackers etc and need that to work over IPv6 too.

Any help with this would be appreciated.