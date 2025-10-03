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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Nice wall racks to match unifi gear colour
richms

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#322883 3-Oct-2025 13:01
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I will be clearing the garage out over the next couple of weeks to get a new garage door fitted, so it will be ideal time to replace the rickety old swinging patch rack and horrid patch panel with nicer things.

 

I have ordered the unifi keystone rack thing, and have some nice keystones on the way too, but I am looking for something that will match the unifi colour.

 

Before I get something cheap and black and a can of silver car touchup paint, is there anything pre-done at sensible prices? I need 6U of stuff.

 

Also, is there a nice shelf/vented cover combo to put a couple of NVRs behind since they are not exactly the nicest to look at things.




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raytaylor
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  #3423772 10-Oct-2025 21:28
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Product code is UACC-Rack-12U-Wall

 

Edit: no 6U option unless you want it on wheels. 




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johno1234
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  #3423776 10-Oct-2025 22:20
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A post about looking at nice racks…

 

Am I in the right place?

jarledb
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  #3423780 10-Oct-2025 22:29
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raytaylor:

 

Product code is UACC-Rack-12U-Wall

 

Edit: no 6U option unless you want it on wheels. 

 

 


Wow, $3,600 for a 12U rack?!

I see PBtech have a 12U in "whiteish".




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lxsw20
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  #3423785 10-Oct-2025 22:51
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https://www.bunnings.co.nz/rust-oleum-312g-metallic-aluminium-2x-ultra-cover-spray-paint_p0265618?productName=rust-oleum-312g-metallic-aluminium-2x-ultra-cover-paint-and-primer&pid=0265618

 

 

 

That ones a good match to Unifi silver if you end up down that path, which is what I've done. 

richms

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  #3423969 11-Oct-2025 12:22
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jarledb:

 

raytaylor:

 

Product code is UACC-Rack-12U-Wall

 

Edit: no 6U option unless you want it on wheels. 

 

 


Wow, $3,600 for a 12U rack?!

I see PBtech have a 12U in "whiteish".

 

 

That looks like the one I have ordered from mighty ape

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/mighty-ape-digitus-9u-19-wall-mount-server-cabinet-38843806/ - came up at $219 for primate + $34.95 delivery. Usually that means mainfreight but for some reason I have a NZ couriers tracking number that goes nowhere.

 

I figured for the price if its not nice enough then I will be able to use it in the shed to get one with a door and sides out there.

 

Its not black which is the main thing, if it needs it I will do the insides with paint, but the paint will be used on the vented covers for the NVRs that are going in it regardles.




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