I will be clearing the garage out over the next couple of weeks to get a new garage door fitted, so it will be ideal time to replace the rickety old swinging patch rack and horrid patch panel with nicer things.

I have ordered the unifi keystone rack thing, and have some nice keystones on the way too, but I am looking for something that will match the unifi colour.

Before I get something cheap and black and a can of silver car touchup paint, is there anything pre-done at sensible prices? I need 6U of stuff.

Also, is there a nice shelf/vented cover combo to put a couple of NVRs behind since they are not exactly the nicest to look at things.