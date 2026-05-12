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ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Switch for home use
OldGeek

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#324680 12-May-2026 10:13
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Moving to a new router (Grandstream GWN7062E supplied by Vetta) and will therefore need a switch because I am moving from 5 ports (1 WAN, 4 LAN, all in use) to 3.  So I will need a switch.  The 2 LAN ports will be used by this switch and a SamKnows whitebox.  On my wired network I have a small server (used for on-site backups and storing my modest ripped CD/DVD collection).

A quick look around shows there are plenty of 4-port switches under $50, all with 1 gig or less speeds (all I need).  For something at this price point I cannot be bothered with online shopping and Noel Leeming Waipapa have this: https://tinyurl.com/2xsr2ruy.  Is this something I should avoid, and if so why?

 




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timmmay
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  #3490078 12-May-2026 10:35
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I have a TP-Link switch that's behind a sofa in my office. It's been there for 5 - 10 years and has just worked. The brand is good, can't comment on the model but I'd probably just buy it.



ascroft
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  #3490080 12-May-2026 10:37
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Looks fine - is it better to get an 8 port for not much more? (poss allow for future needs?)




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richms
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  #3490083 12-May-2026 10:47
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It will work fine for your needs, and the price isnt as bad compared to other places as I would expect from noels. Dont forget another patch cable if you need it to go from the switch to the router.




Richard rich.ms



OldGeek

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  #3490085 12-May-2026 10:49
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ascroft:

 

 

 

Looks fine - is it better to get an 8 port for not much more? (poss allow for future needs?)

 

Good point - but I am buying because the capacity of my new router is smaller.  The number of devices connected via ethernet is static - WIFI is the normal form of connection.




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