Moving to a new router (Grandstream GWN7062E supplied by Vetta) and will therefore need a switch because I am moving from 5 ports (1 WAN, 4 LAN, all in use) to 3. So I will need a switch. The 2 LAN ports will be used by this switch and a SamKnows whitebox. On my wired network I have a small server (used for on-site backups and storing my modest ripped CD/DVD collection).



A quick look around shows there are plenty of 4-port switches under $50, all with 1 gig or less speeds (all I need). For something at this price point I cannot be bothered with online shopping and Noel Leeming Waipapa have this: https://tinyurl.com/2xsr2ruy. Is this something I should avoid, and if so why?