Hi folks. I got contacted by production for a new season of My House, My Castle. Here's the pitch:

My House My Castle is coming back to Kiwi screens, and we are on the hunt for Home Automation wizards! If you have a DIY smart set up that you would love to show off - and are based in Auckland, Christchurch or the Bay of Plenty - please reach out to us at [removed] We would love to hear from you!

Are you willing to show off your cool home automation setup (and I mean, even over the top, thinking lights, locks, garage doors, automatic blinds, heating/cooling, cameras, automation and other things)?

If you want to get in contact, send me a PM and I will give details.