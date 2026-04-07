I've tried a few mid-tier brands (e.g. Tile, Pebblebee, etc) and while they often work well at first over time both seemed to run into a range of odd issues. E.g. battery going low/flat but no notification of this (so I find out only when I needed to find something), randomly losing tracking needing reset (again no notification so I often only found out when I needed to find something), no able to track due to not enough compatiable devices nearby (a common issue with luggage -- often it only picks up once the luggage is on the conveyer belt and I can see the luggage anyway!), devices refusing to recharge, devices refusing to reset itself, etc. My last attempt was with 6 pebblebees. Within 2 years only two were still working correctly -- the rest had various faults. And I only found out the 4 were broken when I decided to sit down one day and test all six -- some were reporting locations but testing showed they were old data being parroted.

Got so sick of fiddling with them that I gave up on these and just switched to Apple AirTags. Now these work 100% of the time, 100% of the places my tracked devices go to. No ifs, no buts, etc. Given my poor experiences with previous trackers I now test the Apple AirTags more regularly to ensure they are working as expected. Not had a single fault yet.