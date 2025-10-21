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ForumsApple iOS and devicesiPhone SE 2 2020 Battery replacement
mattwnz

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#323068 21-Oct-2025 20:05
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I have an old iPhone SE 2 2020 model that I want to use as a backup phone, but the battery is about 70% and makes the phone unusable as it regularly crashes. It has little value and not worth the amount that apple wants to charge for a battery replacement. I have changed batteries on phones before, but as Apple don't sell original batteries to the public, does anyone have any recommendations on a good quality battery to buy? I have come across a range of replacement 3rd party batteries, but I don't know how good they are. This ones seems ok, but hard to know https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/igadget-iphone-se-2020-battery-replacement-2nd-gen-premium-quality-37543135084736/

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gzt

gzt
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  #3427100 21-Oct-2025 22:58
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Wow. For $18 I'd give it a go and get a refund if it's not good



Batman
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  #3427121 22-Oct-2025 08:42
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I've never found a non genuine battery replacement that is any good. All of them have turned out just as dead as my old battery, some were even worse. Couple of them swelled up within a week.

 

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