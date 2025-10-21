I have an old iPhone SE 2 2020 model that I want to use as a backup phone, but the battery is about 70% and makes the phone unusable as it regularly crashes. It has little value and not worth the amount that apple wants to charge for a battery replacement. I have changed batteries on phones before, but as Apple don't sell original batteries to the public, does anyone have any recommendations on a good quality battery to buy? I have come across a range of replacement 3rd party batteries, but I don't know how good they are. This ones seems ok, but hard to know https://www.mightyape.co.nz/mn/buy/igadget-iphone-se-2020-battery-replacement-2nd-gen-premium-quality-37543135084736/