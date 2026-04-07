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ForumsApple iOS and devicesAirtag - credit card size option recommendations
mortonman

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#324421 7-Apr-2026 14:55
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Background: Moved form a large wallet to small 3 card wallet 16 months of years ago. Just carry couple of CC and my driving licence although i use apple pay 99% of the time. 

 

 

 

Managed to drop the small wallet out of my back pocket on a train 9 months ago so got a Bellroy magsafe wallet that sticks to my phone. Managed to lose that wallet sometime in the last 2 weeks. No one used the cards before I put them on hold for a week in the hope they would reappear.  Finally given up finding it after turning my office car and home upside down over the Easter weekend. I now have to go through the rigmarole of ordering new cards etc again. 

 

I have a few airtags for luggage but they don't fit in small card holder wallets. Any recommendations for alternative card style trackers in case / when I lose/misplace my new wallet and replacement cards.  

 

PS: I managed to go between 2000 and 2025 without losing a wallet. Now its twice in a year!! 

 

 

 

 

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Tockly
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  #3478857 7-Apr-2026 15:51
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Try this...

https://nomadgoods.com/nz/products/tracking-card-pro-white




 



timmmay
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  #3478860 7-Apr-2026 15:55
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I recently got my wife the PebbleBee tag after a lot of research, but they have a card version as well. Rechargeable. Can't say how well it works as haven't tried it yet, but my research says it should be quite effective.

mortonman

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  #3479301 8-Apr-2026 17:57
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Thanks 

 

I had already ordered a replacement bellroy phone case and magsafe wallet combo. Turns out the tracker cards are quite thick and the magsafe wallet only holds 3 cards so probably only one with a tracker card in it so started looing at the find my wallets.

 

Looked at the Nomad but too $$$ as i had already paid for the bellroy. 

 

 

 

 Ended up ordering a magsafe find my wallet from Amazon. ESR Geo for Magsafe Wallet with Full Find My Functionality, Wallet Tracker with Adjustable Stand, for iPhone 17/16/15/14/13/12 Series, Black : Amazon.com.au: Electronics

 

Doesnt have wireless charging but looks like it will do the job. 

 

I now have a brand new bellroy Iphone max 16 pro case and wallet for sale

 

 

 



rp1790
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  #3479368 9-Apr-2026 06:57
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Tockly:

 

Try this...

https://nomadgoods.com/nz/products/tracking-card-pro-white

 

 

+1 for these.  I also used to have an AirTag in my wallet and wanted to get rid of the bulk.  Bought two of these with low expectations and they are great.

 

Funnily enough, like the OP, have never needed the airtag or lost my wallet until one day after buying the Nomad tracker above and made the sound go off to find it in my drawer. The sound is much louder than an airtag.

KiwiSurfer
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  #3479515 9-Apr-2026 13:44
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timmmay:

 

I recently got my wife the PebbleBee tag after a lot of research, but they have a card version as well. Rechargeable. Can't say how well it works as haven't tried it yet, but my research says it should be quite effective.

 

 

Have found these to be fairly unreliable unfourtently. Bought six of these (mix of card, tag and clip) and four of them eventually failed silently. When I found out (while looking for something) one was broken I tested all my Pebblebees and found only two were actually working.

 

Ended up switching to the Airtag but agree the form factor is far from ideal for wallet usage. My husband bought me a wallet off Temu which has space for an Airtag which I have relucantly used as it's quite a big wallet but at least the Airtag works well. The plus is that I've always been able to locate my wallet - - this wasn't always the case with the Pebble card.

 

Am interested to know if the Airtag knockoffs are any good -- especially the card shaped ones. I'd like to go back to my old silm wallet!

rp1790
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  #3479516 9-Apr-2026 13:48
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I have the Nomad card sized tracker for about 18mths now.  Have yet to have to re-charge it and it's worked well for me.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
JPNZ
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  #3479542 9-Apr-2026 15:38
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+1 for Nomad. I have this card holder - https://nomadgoods.com/nz/products/card-wallet-black

 

I also have the older style credit card shaped nomad card that holds an official air tag in the middle https://www.icentre.com.mt/shop/accessories/airtag/nomad-airtag-card/ I'll look into one of the newer ones though as they look much slimmer. The older style fits into the card holder well and its brilliant for when I lose my wallet at home or in the car.

 

After I lost my last card holder at a concert (thankfully returned) the left behind feature was what sold me. 




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FineWine
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  #3479544 9-Apr-2026 16:03
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Tockly:

 

Try this...

Nomad Tracking Card Pro

 

 

That one looks to be what I need for my 87yr BnL who is slowing going down the dementia pathway and forgetting where he is meant to be/is and wanders.

 

Will look into this - Thanks.




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Handsomedan
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  #3479548 9-Apr-2026 16:13
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How do trackers go in wallets with RFID blocking technology? 




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lxsw20
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  #3479605 9-Apr-2026 21:47
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They don't.

Dynamic
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  #3479640 10-Apr-2026 08:07
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Good thread, thank you.  The airtag in my wallet keeps slipping out and is relatively bulky.  I was not aware there were third party solutions compatible with Apple's Find My.




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