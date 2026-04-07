Background: Moved form a large wallet to small 3 card wallet 16 months of years ago. Just carry couple of CC and my driving licence although i use apple pay 99% of the time.

Managed to drop the small wallet out of my back pocket on a train 9 months ago so got a Bellroy magsafe wallet that sticks to my phone. Managed to lose that wallet sometime in the last 2 weeks. No one used the cards before I put them on hold for a week in the hope they would reappear. Finally given up finding it after turning my office car and home upside down over the Easter weekend. I now have to go through the rigmarole of ordering new cards etc again.

I have a few airtags for luggage but they don't fit in small card holder wallets. Any recommendations for alternative card style trackers in case / when I lose/misplace my new wallet and replacement cards.

PS: I managed to go between 2000 and 2025 without losing a wallet. Now its twice in a year!!