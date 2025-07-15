Selling as family member has upgraded

No faults or other performance or cosmetic with the phones - no chips, cracks, etc. No issues with Face ID, speakers, display, camera.

Have always been used with a case and screen protector. Never been dropped or had any repairs done.

Battery Health : 89%

Upgraded to iOS 18.5

Comes with box, case, power plug, paperwork, soft case

Having a quick look on TM - cheapest BN price for a similar conditioned one is about $325-$350 so $300 for a GZ'er

Based in Auckland, can arrange pick up or can ship at an extra.