Selling as family member has upgraded
No faults or other performance or cosmetic with the phones - no chips, cracks, etc. No issues with Face ID, speakers, display, camera.
Have always been used with a case and screen protector. Never been dropped or had any repairs done.
Battery Health : 89%
Upgraded to iOS 18.5
Comes with box, case, power plug, paperwork, soft case
Having a quick look on TM - cheapest BN price for a similar conditioned one is about $325-$350 so $300 for a GZ'er
Based in Auckland, can arrange pick up or can ship at an extra.