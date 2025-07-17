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ForumsOffers and WantedWTB : Meta Quest 3
gnfb

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#320201 17-Jul-2025 16:10
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Anyone got a meta quest 3 (not the S) that they want to move on? Preferably in original box.




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
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gnfb

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  #3399859 4-Aug-2025 12:58
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Bought one thanks




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
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Dairusire
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  #3415049 15-Sep-2025 09:31
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gnfb:

 

Bought one thanks

 

 

What was it you paid for it if you don't mind me asking? 

I'm really keen to get one for Sim racing etc but the second hand market is all over the place lol

gnfb

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  #3415077 15-Sep-2025 11:11
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Bought it from amazon.com.au $834




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me



LostBoyNZ
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  #3415135 15-Sep-2025 13:31
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gnfb:

 

Bought it from amazon.com.au $834

 

 

Yeah it seems hard to find anywhere that sells them for less. AU $834 comes to about NZ$ 939, which is what Meta's own site sells them for. Meta's NZ $939.99 and like with Amazon, no postage or import fees.

 

If you do decide to buy new (either from Amazon, Meta directly or anywhere else), you can use a referral link from anyone and both you and they get NZ$ 50 to spend on games. The credit valid for 1 year, and I think it only applies to Meta accounts who haven't previously owned a headset. https://www.meta.com/referrals/link/OculusNZ6 is my referral link in case you'd like to use that :)




Powershop referral: Get $150 of credit spread over 12 months with this link: https://secure.powershop.co.nz/r/grahamp-q8PwhBv?p=1827

 

---

 

Virtual Reality rentals for birthdays, gaming weekends, trade show booths, holidays, family gatherings & more

 

https://www.virtualrealityrental.co.nz/ - Including the Quest 3, Pimax Crystal Light, PlayStation 5 consoles and more...

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