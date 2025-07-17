gnfb: Bought it from amazon.com.au $834

Yeah it seems hard to find anywhere that sells them for less. AU $834 comes to about NZ$ 939, which is what Meta's own site sells them for. Meta's NZ $939.99 and like with Amazon, no postage or import fees.

If you do decide to buy new (either from Amazon, Meta directly or anywhere else), you can use a referral link from anyone and both you and they get NZ$ 50 to spend on games. The credit valid for 1 year, and I think it only applies to Meta accounts who haven't previously owned a headset. https://www.meta.com/referrals/link/OculusNZ6 is my referral link in case you'd like to use that :)